Best Pokemon GO Incarnate Enamorus Counters: Weaknesses & Elite Raid Guide

Incarnate Enamorus, the last of the Forces of Nature Quartet, made its Pokemon GO debut during the Carnival of Love Valentine’s Day event. Like a few other obscure Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, Incarnate Enamorus can only be obtained in Pokemon GO via Elite Raids.

Recommended Videos

Incarnate Enamorus Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Incarnate Enamorus is a Fairy/Flying-type Pokemon, which makes them vulnerable to Poison, Steel, Lightning, Ice, and Rock-type moves.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Incarnate Enamorus Fairy/Flying Poison

Steel

Lightning

Ice

Rock Dragon

Fighting

Dark

Grass

Poison

Bug Grass

Fighting

Bug

Dragon

Dark

Best Incarnate Enamorus Counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of the top 10 counters to Incarnate Enamorus Elite Raids in Pokemon GO. We can’t stress enough how powerful Shadow Metagross is against Enamorus. If you’re able to team up with trainers who also have one of these metal behemoths, you shouldn’t have a hard time taking it down.

Pokemon Moveset

Metagross (Shadow) Bullet Punch

Meteor Mash

Raikou (Shadow) Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Zapdos (Shadow) Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Magnezone (Shadow) Volt Switch

Wild Charge

Excadrill (Shadow) Metal Claw

Iron Head

Xurkitree Thunder Shock

Discharge

Melmetal Thunder Shock

Double Iron Bash

Tyranitar/Mega Tyranitar Smach Down

Stone Edge

Mamoswine (Shadow) Powder Snow

Avalanche

Mega Gengar Lick

Sludge Bomb

How To Beat Incarnate Enamorus in Pokemon GO

Trainers need to be in groups of six or more high-level players in order to stand a chance against Incarnate Enamorus. As an Elite Raid, players can’t call in help using Remote Raid passes. You have to be in person to participate in these raids, so connecting with a local group of friends before heading out to challenge them is advised.

Make sure everyone in the group has some of the Pokemon listed above before jumping in. You’ll have a limited time to complete the raid after it spawns, so being prepared ahead of time ensures no time is wasted.

If you want to raid but Incrante Enamorus isn’t for you, check out our Pokemon GO Current Raid Schedule.