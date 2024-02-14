GuidesVideo Games

Best Pokemon GO Incarnate Enamorus Counters: Weaknesses & Elite Raid Guide

By
0
incarnate enamorus

Incarnate Enamorus, the last of the Forces of Nature Quartet, made its Pokemon GO debut during the Carnival of Love Valentine’s Day event. Like a few other obscure Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, Incarnate Enamorus can only be obtained in Pokemon GO via Elite Raids.

Recommended Videos

Incarnate Enamorus Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Incarnate Enamorus is a Fairy/Flying-type Pokemon, which makes them vulnerable to Poison, Steel, Lightning, Ice, and Rock-type moves.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
enamorus-incarnate
Incarnate Enamorus		Fairy/FlyingPoison
Steel
Lightning
Ice
Rock		Dragon
Fighting
Dark
Grass
Poison
Bug		Grass
Fighting
Bug
Dragon
Dark

Best Incarnate Enamorus Counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of the top 10 counters to Incarnate Enamorus Elite Raids in Pokemon GO. We can’t stress enough how powerful Shadow Metagross is against Enamorus. If you’re able to team up with trainers who also have one of these metal behemoths, you shouldn’t have a hard time taking it down.

PokemonMoveset
metagross
Metagross (Shadow)		Bullet Punch
Meteor Mash
raikou
Raikou (Shadow)		Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
zapdos
Zapdos (Shadow)		Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
magnezone
Magnezone (Shadow)		Volt Switch
Wild Charge
excadrill
Excadrill (Shadow)		Metal Claw
Iron Head
xurkitree
Xurkitree		Thunder Shock
Discharge
melmetal
Melmetal		Thunder Shock
Double Iron Bash
tyranitar pokemon home
Tyranitar/Mega Tyranitar		Smach Down
Stone Edge
mamoswine pokemon home
Mamoswine (Shadow)		Powder Snow
Avalanche
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar		Lick
Sludge Bomb

How To Beat Incarnate Enamorus in Pokemon GO

Trainers need to be in groups of six or more high-level players in order to stand a chance against Incarnate Enamorus. As an Elite Raid, players can’t call in help using Remote Raid passes. You have to be in person to participate in these raids, so connecting with a local group of friends before heading out to challenge them is advised.

Make sure everyone in the group has some of the Pokemon listed above before jumping in. You’ll have a limited time to complete the raid after it spawns, so being prepared ahead of time ensures no time is wasted.

If you want to raid but Incrante Enamorus isn’t for you, check out our Pokemon GO Current Raid Schedule.

About the author

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].
    More Stories by Zackerie Fairfax