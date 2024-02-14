Best Pokemon GO Incarnate Enamorus Counters: Weaknesses & Elite Raid Guide

Incarnate Enamorus, the last of the Forces of Nature Quartet, made its Pokemon GO debut during the Carnival of Love Valentine’s Day event. Like a few other obscure Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, Incarnate Enamorus can only be obtained in Pokemon GO via Elite Raids.
Incarnate Enamorus Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Incarnate Enamorus is a Fairy/Flying-type Pokemon, which makes them vulnerable to Poison, Steel, Lightning, Ice, and Rock-type moves.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Incarnate Enamorus
|Fairy/Flying
|Poison
Steel
Lightning
Ice
Rock
|Dragon
Fighting
Dark
Grass
Poison
Bug
|Grass
Fighting
Bug
Dragon
Dark
Best Incarnate Enamorus Counters in Pokemon GO
Below is a list of the top 10 counters to Incarnate Enamorus Elite Raids in Pokemon GO. We can’t stress enough how powerful Shadow Metagross is against Enamorus. If you’re able to team up with trainers who also have one of these metal behemoths, you shouldn’t have a hard time taking it down.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
Metagross (Shadow)
|Bullet Punch
Meteor Mash
Raikou (Shadow)
|Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
Zapdos (Shadow)
|Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
Magnezone (Shadow)
|Volt Switch
Wild Charge
Excadrill (Shadow)
|Metal Claw
Iron Head
Xurkitree
|Thunder Shock
Discharge
Melmetal
|Thunder Shock
Double Iron Bash
Tyranitar/Mega Tyranitar
|Smach Down
Stone Edge
Mamoswine (Shadow)
|Powder Snow
Avalanche
Mega Gengar
|Lick
Sludge Bomb
How To Beat Incarnate Enamorus in Pokemon GO
Trainers need to be in groups of six or more high-level players in order to stand a chance against Incarnate Enamorus. As an Elite Raid, players can’t call in help using Remote Raid passes. You have to be in person to participate in these raids, so connecting with a local group of friends before heading out to challenge them is advised.
Make sure everyone in the group has some of the Pokemon listed above before jumping in. You’ll have a limited time to complete the raid after it spawns, so being prepared ahead of time ensures no time is wasted.
If you want to raid but Incrante Enamorus isn’t for you, check out our Pokemon GO Current Raid Schedule.