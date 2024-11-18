How to Get Figmental Weapon Coffers in FFXIV

With the release of patch 7.1 in Final Fantasy XIV, players will now be able to hunt down new weapons for their respective jobs. However, that’s easier said than done. Here’s how to get the Figmental Weapon Coffers in FFXIV.
Table of contents
Getting Figmental Weapon Coffers in FFXIV
Figmental Weapon Coffers can only be obtained as a drop from the Cenote Ja Ja Gural treasure dungeon in FFXIV. Here’s how to access it:
- Get a Timeworn Br’aaxskin Map and decipher it for a chance to spawn the Cenote Ja Ja Gural treasure dungeon.
- Go through the dungeon with at least one other player, as it’s very challenging and near impossible to complete solo.
- Hope for the best as you complete encounters within the dungeon so you don’t get kicked out early and get a chance at a Figmental Weapon Coffer drop.
To start, getting a Map requires you to get lucky from any of the gathering nodes in the Dawntrail areas, and this means getting to level 100 with any gathering jobs. If you don’t have your gatherers leveled up, you can also purchase Maps from other players or through the marketboard, though this will probably be pretty costly.
Once you’ve gotten your foot through the Cenote Ja Ja Gural portal, you have a chance of getting a Figmental Weapon Coffer at any point in the dungeon. The reason why these are so hard to get, however, is because you need to get lucky with deciphering your Maps — not every Map is guaranteed to spawn the portal to Cenote Ja Ja Gural.
In addition to that, you still need to form a party to clear the dungeon. And even once you’ve gotten into the dungeon, there are stages that are entirely dependent on luck, such as picking the right doors so that you can continue progressing instead of getting kicked out. You’ll also need to get lucky when it comes to the various mini-games you can play inside.
Because of all of these factors, plus the fact that the drop rates for the Figmental Weapon Coffers are so bad, it’ll likely take you quite a bit of time to get one.
Possible Rewards in Figmental Weapon Coffers
As the name suggests, each Figmental Weapon Coffer will give you a weapon based on whichever job you have equipped. Here are all the possible rewards:
|Item
|Weapon Type
|Figmental Ladle
Figmental Lid
|Gladiator’s Arm and Shield
|Figmental Fish Stick
|Marauder’s Arm
|Figment of Spring
|Dark Knight’s Arm
|Figment of the Deep
|Gunbreaker’s Arm
|Figment of Kittens’ Joy
|Lancer’s Arm
|Figment of Autumn
|Reaper’s Arm
|Figments of the Shallows
|Pugilist’s Arm
|Figment of Summer
|Samurai’s Arm
|Figments of Family Dinner
|Rogue’s Arm
|Figments of Silver ‘Wared
|Viper’s Arm
|Figment of the Forest
|Archer’s Arm
|Figment of Love and War
|Machinist’s Arm
|Figments of Fire’s Work
|Dancer’s Arm
|Figment of Teatimes Past
|Two-handed Thaumaturge’s Arm
|Figment of the Journey
|Arcanist’s Grimoire
|Figmental Rainpier
|Red Mage’s Arm
|Figment of Artistry
|Pictomancer’s Arm
|Figment of Showtime
|Blue Mage’s Arm
|Figment of Sweetness
|Two-handed Conjurer’s Arm
|Figment of Faerie Love
|Scholar’s Arm
|Figment of Winter
|Astrologian’s Arm
|Figments of the Feast
|Sage’s Arm
While these weapons are all very cute, the good news is that they’re mainly used for Glamour and cosmetic purposes. Still, we all know that fashion is the true endgame of FFXIV, so just be ready for a bit of a grind.
And that’s how to get Figmental Weapon Coffers in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to start the Echoes of Vana’diel Alliance Raid, as well as the Dawntrail patch release schedule.
Published: Nov 17, 2024 08:19 pm