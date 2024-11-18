Forgot password
Image Source: Square Enix
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Figmental Weapon Coffers in FFXIV

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 17, 2024 08:19 pm

With the release of patch 7.1 in Final Fantasy XIV, players will now be able to hunt down new weapons for their respective jobs. However, that’s easier said than done. Here’s how to get the Figmental Weapon Coffers in FFXIV.

Getting Figmental Weapon Coffers in FFXIV

Figmental Weapon Coffers can only be obtained as a drop from the Cenote Ja Ja Gural treasure dungeon in FFXIV. Here’s how to access it:

  1. Get a Timeworn Br’aaxskin Map and decipher it for a chance to spawn the Cenote Ja Ja Gural treasure dungeon.
  2. Go through the dungeon with at least one other player, as it’s very challenging and near impossible to complete solo.
  3. Hope for the best as you complete encounters within the dungeon so you don’t get kicked out early and get a chance at a Figmental Weapon Coffer drop.

To start, getting a Map requires you to get lucky from any of the gathering nodes in the Dawntrail areas, and this means getting to level 100 with any gathering jobs. If you don’t have your gatherers leveled up, you can also purchase Maps from other players or through the marketboard, though this will probably be pretty costly.

Once you’ve gotten your foot through the Cenote Ja Ja Gural portal, you have a chance of getting a Figmental Weapon Coffer at any point in the dungeon. The reason why these are so hard to get, however, is because you need to get lucky with deciphering your Maps — not every Map is guaranteed to spawn the portal to Cenote Ja Ja Gural.

In addition to that, you still need to form a party to clear the dungeon. And even once you’ve gotten into the dungeon, there are stages that are entirely dependent on luck, such as picking the right doors so that you can continue progressing instead of getting kicked out. You’ll also need to get lucky when it comes to the various mini-games you can play inside.

Because of all of these factors, plus the fact that the drop rates for the Figmental Weapon Coffers are so bad, it’ll likely take you quite a bit of time to get one.

Possible Rewards in Figmental Weapon Coffers

As the name suggests, each Figmental Weapon Coffer will give you a weapon based on whichever job you have equipped. Here are all the possible rewards:

ItemWeapon Type
Figmental Ladle
Figmental Lid		Gladiator’s Arm and Shield
Figmental Fish StickMarauder’s Arm
Figment of SpringDark Knight’s Arm
Figment of the DeepGunbreaker’s Arm
Figment of Kittens’ JoyLancer’s Arm
Figment of AutumnReaper’s Arm
Figments of the ShallowsPugilist’s Arm
Figment of SummerSamurai’s Arm
Figments of Family DinnerRogue’s Arm
Figments of Silver ‘WaredViper’s Arm
Figment of the ForestArcher’s Arm
Figment of Love and WarMachinist’s Arm
Figments of Fire’s WorkDancer’s Arm
Figment of Teatimes PastTwo-handed Thaumaturge’s Arm
Figment of the JourneyArcanist’s Grimoire
Figmental RainpierRed Mage’s Arm
Figment of ArtistryPictomancer’s Arm
Figment of ShowtimeBlue Mage’s Arm
Figment of SweetnessTwo-handed Conjurer’s Arm
Figment of Faerie LoveScholar’s Arm
Figment of WinterAstrologian’s Arm
Figments of the FeastSage’s Arm

While these weapons are all very cute, the good news is that they’re mainly used for Glamour and cosmetic purposes. Still, we all know that fashion is the true endgame of FFXIV, so just be ready for a bit of a grind.

And that’s how to get Figmental Weapon Coffers in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to start the Echoes of Vana’diel Alliance Raid, as well as the Dawntrail patch release schedule.

Final Fantasy XIV
