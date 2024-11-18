How to Complete The Lost Shipment in Brighter Shores

The Brannof family needs plenty of help from players in Brighter Shores. Along with their inheritance, the family has lost a recent shipment of very important weapons. Here’s how to help them recover The Lost Shipment.

How to Start The Lost Shipment Quest in Brighter Shores

Screenshot by The Escapist

To begin this quest, you’ll need to find the Dining Room of Brannof Hall, located just off Brannof Boulevard. This street is connected to the Town Square, so you should be able to find it quickly enough upon leaving the Training Grounds.

Speak with Cohen in the dining room, and he’ll tell you about a missing shipment of weapons the Brannof family needs to find. That’s where you, ever helpful town guard, come in.

Before you leave, make sure to talk to him again. He will give you two leads to follow, but if you don’t ask while you’re there, you’ll have to come back later.

How to Complete The Lost Shipment Quest

To begin, you will need to pursue two different routes of investigation, as noted by the noble from Brannof Hall.

You can begin your questioning in any order, but first, be sure to take off any gear that clearly identifies you as a Town Guard. Otherwise, no one’s talking.

Talk to Captain Shirker on The Vincible

Captain Shirker can be found aboard his ship, The Vincible, which is docked in the southeast area of town.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you talk to the Captain, he asks to meet you for a meal. Head to The Delectable Dab near Town Square. Join the Captain, order food, and engage in some pleasantries before you question him about the weapons. Eventually, he will reveal that he gave the weapons to a man in a blue waistcoat.

Next, head to the Town Square, where you’ll spot a Man in a Waistcoat standing in the corner.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Talk to him and you’ll learn that a weapons dealer called The Illusion has the plumbatae. He wants to steal them back and suggests you impersonate someone named Sam to get The Illusion to show you the weapons. The only problem? Sam has a monobrow, so you need to grow one, too.

Next, head over to Old Street West and talk to the hairdresser about a monobrow. You’ll need 8 Silver and 280 Copper for this unique haircut request.

Screenshot by The Escapist

At this point, you’re all set to follow your second lead at The Hooked Hand to complete this quest.

Ask Around at The Hooked Hand

Your second lead is to talk to the patrons of a restaurant called The Hooked Hand, just around the corner from Eel Street.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You may need to talk to a few people before you find someone who’s willing to help, but eventually, you’ll be directed to check out The Frequently Fresh Fish Stall.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The stall is just past the Eel Street Bridge. Talk to the Fishmonger there, and he’ll reveal that you need to catch a Fetid Flounder from the Overgrown Pond to place a secret weapons order there. You will need to reach Level 25 in the Fishing Skill before you can reel in this fish.

Once you catch the Fetid Flounder, you’ll need to hide a note inside. Use a Quill and Ink, as well as some Paper, to write the note. You can find this on Lord Brannof’s desk in Brannof Hall if you haven’t already got some. Then, interact with the note in your Quest Inventory to stuff it in the Fetid Flounder.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Take the Fetid Flounder to the Fishmonger at Frequently Fresh Fish and hide behind the nearby bush to wait and see who buys it.

Follow the Stranger

After buying the Fetid Flounder, the Fertive Stranger will run off. Follow him down Willhope Crossing to Monab Row and knock on the door.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You will need to remove any Guard armor or helmets so your Monobrow is on clear display. Then, tell him you’re Monobrow Sam to gain entry. Once you confront the thief, you’ll need to defeat him in combat. He is Level 30, so be sure you’re trained up and ready.

Once you defeat the guard, you can reclaim the Plumbatae from the chest and return them to their rightful place in Brannof Hall. This completes The Lost Shipment quest in Brighter Shores.

