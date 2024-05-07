One life never feels quite enough in the world of Hades 2, especially when you’re just getting started in the game. Having multiple lives, though, will definitely make you feel like you actually have a fighting chance. Here’s how to get Death Defiance in Hades 2.

Unlocking Death Defiance in Hades 2

Death Defiance is a mechanic that was introduced in the first game, and it’s back in Hades 2 as well, though you do need to do a bit of work to unlock it for Melinoe this time around.

To get Death Defiance, you need to get a few runs under your belt to accrue enough Ashes to unlock different Tarot cards back at your base. Right before going on a new run, press R1 or RB to meditate, then select the Tarot cards you want to equip.

The Tarot card you want is the second card in the third row, titled Eternity. This will cost you around 20 Ashes to unlock, and also takes up four Grasp slots. Do note that you have to unlock the two adjacent cards around it first before it’ll show up.

Buy it with Ashes, equip it, and you’ll now be able to start each run with one count of Death Defiance. This means that the first time Melinoe dies during a run, she’ll revive with 40% of her max HP, allowing you to continue fighting.

At the time of writing, I’ve yet to find any other means of getting more Death Defiance charges, but if Hades 2 is anything like its predecessor, we should be able to get them through keepsakes and other upgrades as well.

How to Get Ashes

Ashes are a new form of currency introduced in the game, and you can get them quite easily as you do runs. Each time you enter a new chamber, look out for the icon that looks like a gray mass. That’s the icon for Ashes, and you’ll be rewarded with a small amount after you clear that encounter.

And that’s how to get Death Defiance in Hades 2.

