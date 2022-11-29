Ghost type Pokémon are one of the rarest types, being only 37 of the over 1,000 Pokémon, or about double that if you count alternate forms. It’s unsurprising that, when you run into them, it can be hard to remember Ghost type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but we are here to break it down for you.

Pure Ghost Type Pokémon Only Have Two Weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet

Ghost type moves (That’s right — the Ghost type is weak to itself.)

Dark type moves

However, depending on what cross-type you run into, there may be more or fewer weaknesses on that list, since each cross-type adds its own weaknesses and resistances.

For example, Ghastly and its evolutions are all Poison/Ghost types, meaning they take extra damage from Ground and Psychic as well as Ghost’s usual weaknesses.

Since there aren’t many common Ghost types, it’s easy to point to two common exceptions. Dark/Ghost type Sableye isn’t weak to Dark or Ghost attacks, with its only weakness being Fairy type. Ghost/Fairy type Mimikyu isn’t weak to Dark type moves, leaving its only weaknesses as Ghost and Steel type attacks.

With all this in mind, it’s probably best to bring a Dark type to exploit weaknesses and defeat a Ghost type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, and it’s less good to bring a Ghost type, since you’ll be hit with super-effective moves. Finally, don’t bring your Psychic, Normal, or Fighting types into battle against Ghost Pokémon, since Ghost types are super-effective against Psychic types and are immune to Normal and Fighting type attacks.

