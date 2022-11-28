Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find the small silver creature hanging out in all sorts of places, and interacting with it will give you a Gimmighoul coin. This quick guide will teach you how to find and catch a Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Spread around the map are a series of almost identical Watchtowers, displayed on your map as small brown circles or visible by looking for the highest point around you. Once you climb the ladders to the top of many of these towers, you’ll find a chest. Attempting to open the chest will start a battle with Chest Form Gimmighoul, which allows you to catch it like any other Pokémon.

The easiest towers to find early on are the tower west of Mesagoza northwest of the South Province (Area Two) Pokémon Center and the tower directly along the path east of Mesagoza, towards the northeastern side of South Province (Area Three). If these don’t contain Gimmighoul, you can see other Watchtowers from the top of them and try those ones instead. Climbing up these Watchtowers will also allow you to fly to them at any time, so you might see already discovered Watchtowers on your map as blue wing symbols.

Towers aren’t the only places in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that you can find and catch Gimmighoul. It can also be found hiding within certain ruins spread around the map. However, Watchtowers are the most consistent option. Gimmighoul is also genderless and therefore can’t breed, meaning you’re unlikely to accidentally breed one.

If you’d like to catch a Roaming Form Gimmighoul, one without a chest, you can only do that in Pokémon GO, with the ability to trade back to Scarlet and Violet in 2023.

Those are our tips for finding and catching Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tips, check out whether it’s possible to shiny-hunt for starters at the beginning of the game or if, yikes, you can get a refund for your digital copy of the game.