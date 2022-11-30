Fairy type was introduced in Pokémon Generation 6, making it the first type added since Generation 2. Since then, around 70 Pokémon have been given the Fairy type, making it one of the three rarest types in the series. It’s not surprising that returning players might not remember the weaknesses of Fairy type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so here they are.

Pure Fairy Type Pokémon Have Two Weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet

Poison type moves

Steel type moves

Of course, cross types will modify this list, adding or removing weaknesses depending on the type added. For example, Ralts and its evolutions are Psychic/Fairy type, giving them an additional weakness to Ghost type attacks.

There aren’t a lot of exceptions to the Fairy type weaknesses from cross types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, due to the list of Pokémon included in the game. Marill, Azumarill, and Dedenne don’t take extra damage from Steel type moves, trading them for additional type weaknesses. Mimikyu isn’t weak to Poison type attacks, and Klefki isn’t weak to either Poison or Steel, instead being weak to Fire and Ground type moves.

Other than that, most Fairy type Pokémon behave as you expect and are most easily fought with Steel or Poison type Pokémon. Fire types are also reasonably useful, as they take a little less damage due to their resistance to Fairy type attacks. You should avoid bringing a Fighting, Dark, or Dragon type Pokémon to fight a Fairy type, as they’re weak to Fairy attacks.

