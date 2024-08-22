How To Complete Man in Stone Quest in Black Myth: Wukong

While you are exploring the rocky area in Black Myth: Wukong in Chapter 2, you can encounter several friendly NPCs. Among them is the Man in Stone, which you can find in a hidden crevice in Fright Cliff. Here’s to clear the Man in Stone quest in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

Black Myth: Wukong Man in Stone Quest Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

To meet with the Man in Stone, you have to progress the Chapter 2 story and defeat the Rat King and the Second Rat Prince. Afterward, you can cross the wooden bridge to reach the Fright Cliff region. You will unlock the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine, and at this point, you can either head into the cave to your left or take the open path to your right.

Related: How To Get Luojia Fragrant Vine in Black Myth: Wukong

If you want to find the Man in Stone in Black Myth: Wukong, you need to go right. Then, you have to find a small crevice near a wooden platform. You’ll know that you’re in the right area when you can hear the chanting from a nearby Buddha’s Eyeball.

After speaking to the NPC, he will ask you to defeat a powerful Yaoguai located in a cave. Since this zone is very large and interconnected, some players may have trouble locating this optional boss.

Mother of Stones’ Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

To find the Mother of Stones, you have to return to the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine. This time, you need to take the path to your left and pass through the gate. You will encounter some enemies here, but keep going until you reach a junction where you can find two enemies shooting at you from wooden scaffolding.

Turn left and stand on top of a puddle of water. In front of you is another junction, and to reach the Mother of Stones, you need to take the path to your left with three small torches. Most players may be drawn to the brightly lit path, but that will take you to another area that will progress the main story.

Related: All Black Myth Wukong Voice Actors & Cast List

The Mother of Stones boss fight is not difficult. This Yaoguai cannot attack you and can only send regular rock monsters to interrupt the battle. You should kill all of them first before you continue hitting the boss. After you defeat the Mother of Stones boss, you can return to the Man in Stone and give him the Stone Essence.

How to Unlock Man in Stone Shop

Screenshot by The Escapist

The NPC will then betray you since he will absorb the item. Of course, our protagonist will not just accept this, and you can attack the Man in Stone. You will need to beat him in a battle, but afterward, you can absorb the Stone Essence yourself and unlock the Azure Dust transformation spell.

After receiving an ass-kicking, the Man in Stone will become more obedient and open a shop. You need to rest at a Shrine, and then you can return to buy some items from him. I suggest purchasing the Sobering Stone that you can offer to the drunk pig in another area.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy