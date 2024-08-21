All Black Myth Wukong Voice Actors & Cast List

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG developed by Game Science, and it’s based on the Chinese mythological figure Sun Wukong, otherwise known as the Monkey King himself. It can be a rather talkative game too, so here’s a rundown of the voice actors and cast list of Black Myth: Wukong.

All Voice Actors in Black Myth: Wukong

There actually isn’t a lot of information publicly available about the voice cast of Black Myth: Wukong at the time of writing, so we’ll update this section as more info comes our way. However, a handful of the major characters from the game have been named, as listed below:

Mark Ota as Sun Wukong

Mark Ota takes on the lead role of Black Myth: Wukong, as the titular Monkey King, Sun Wukong. Mark Takeshi Ota is no stranger to the video game world, as he’s voiced Hachiro from Rise of the Ronin, Edmundis Magarus in Baldur’s Gate 3, and has also done additional voices for games like Dead Island 2 and Company of Heroes 3.

Jack Ayres as Zhu Bajie

Jack Ayres plays Zhu Bajie, who typically looks like an adorable human-sized pig man in the Chinese mythology stories, but has taken on a vastly different appearance in Black Myth: Wukong. Ayres broke into the video game industry a few years ago, and has been in games like Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Leader Looi as Pingping

Our last known voice actor for Black Myth: Wukong is Leader Looi, who voices Pingping. Most notably, she voices Gigina, Yume, and Hakugin in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. She’s also done voice work for Fortias Saga and Tales of Grimm.

And those are all of the known voice actors for Black Myth: Wukong for now. There are plenty of other credits to get through, including the ones for some major boss fights, and we’ll update this article as more info comes out.

