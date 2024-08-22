How to Get Mind Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

There are tons of materials to collect as you explore Black Myth: Wukong, and one of the best ways to increase your passive stats is to find Mind Cores. My guide will explain how you can find the cores and what you can do to make use of them.

Where to Get Mind Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

After reaching Chapter 2, Mind Cores can be found by killing Yaoguai mini-bosses, opening rare chests, or making limited purchases in the store. Your best chance of finding the cores is to explore every inch of the map so you don’t miss any bosses. As I played Black Myth: Wukong for review, there were tons of optional bosses that offered some new Spirits along with the cores you’re trying to find. By the time I beat the game, I had more of the materials in my inventory than I expected.

In rare cases, you have a chance to find Mind Cores from the rare wooden chests. If you’re already on the lookout for optional bosses, you are bound to stumble upon a few of these chests. However, there were plenty of times that I missed a path or two, and I didn’t notice them until I swept the area again. These paths are exactly the kind that lead to the best chance, so stay vigilant.

Your last option is to use the Keeper’s Shrine shop. These change with each chapter and will have the option to buy Mind Cores with Will. But there is a limited supply which makes it an unreliable source.

How to Use Mind Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

Speak to the NPC in the Cellar of the Yellow Wind Ridge to craft your Mind Cores into passive boosts. This area becomes available in Chapter 2 of the game and you should be well beyond your early game skills when you get here.

The location for this NPC never changes and luckily there is a shrine directly next to him that is labeled as the Cellar. Keep bringing the cores to him, and if you don’t like the distribution, you can always reset them to try again.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

