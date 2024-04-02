The Avatar is ready to bring balance to Fortnite, but they’re going to need some help getting to the island. If you’re trying to figure out how to unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Korra Skin in Fortnite

The last few seasons of Fortnite have featured a mid-season event skin that takes challenges to unlock. In Chapter 5, Season 1, it was Solid Snake, and while gamers were excited to see one of the most iconic video game characters of all time join the fray, Season 2’s skin may be even more exciting. The Legend of Korra‘s titular character is officially in Fortnite, and here are the challenges you need to complete to get her skin as well as some sweet accessories:

Emerge from water (Korra Loading Screen)

Collect 4 Mythic Items (Avatar’s Descent Contrail)

Do 2,000 damage to opponents before the second Storm circle starts (Determined Korra Spray)

Mantle, hurdle, or slide 50 times during the daytime (Water Tribe Colors Wrap)

Hit the same player with a Mythic and non-Mythic weapon (Waterbender’s Battle Fans Pickaxe)

Complete four Page 1 Quests (Korra Outfit)

Related: Fortnite Players Are Stunned by Lore Implications of New Midas Skin Interactions

Of course, just like with Solid Snake, there’s another page of goodies for players who unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite. Here are the Page 2 challenges that need to be completed:

Eliminate 3 opponents while you’re below 50 Health (Balanced Korra Loading Screen)

Collect or spend 1,500 Bars (Korra Reacts Emoticon)

Travel a distance of 500 units while on the train (Avatar Cycle Back Bling)

Hire 20 Characters or revive 20 teammates (Korra’s Air Glider)

Earn or pick up a Victory Crown (Avatar’s Flourish Emote)

Complete four Page 2 Quests (Korra’s Balanced Style and elemental Banner Icon)

And that’s how to unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more