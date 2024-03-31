Fortnite Players Are Stunned by Lore Implications of New Midas Skin Interactions

Now that the highly anticipated return of the mastermind with the golden touch is here during Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2, players are donning the Midas skin. Interestingly enough, stepping into the shoes of this Underworld escapee is yielding unexpected NPC interactions, which are leaving players with more questions than answers.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite doesn’t get a lot of credit for its story or underlying lore, as new game modes, collaborations, and cosmetics take the spotlight, but dedicated fans still collect small snippets of narrative, piecing things together as best they can. As such, any new nuggets of lore won’t go unseen. The recent Rise of Midas update, in particular, has given players more NPC interactions when they dive in as Midas himself, and one Reddit user, IHVEYOU_TTV, captured five to show to the community.

Some are lighthearted welcomes, such as Skye exclaiming, “Boss! You’re back, safe and sound!” Others, however, suggest more lore implications, particularly Marigold’s statement: “I can’t believe you named a boat after me.” While some players want the Fortnite team to explain the connection, other comments delve into Greek mythology about the golden king, searching for answers themselves. So far, players have suggested Marigold is his sibling, daughter, or even his wife.

Those who aren’t trying to piece together Marigold’s relation to Midas are instead stunned, uncomfortable, or delighted by Meowscles’ “skritches” request for old time’s sake. While this hasn’t stirred up more Midas lore questions, it did revive the debate about whether Meowscles should be able to talk in the first place, with him being a cat and all.

If you’re looking to get the Midas skin and check out these interactions yourself, it’s currently available on the Fortnite item shop, along with a Golden Touch Pickaxe and Golden King’s Cape Back Bling. Rise of Midas is ending soon, however, as it runs until April 2.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more