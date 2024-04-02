How to Find & Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5

The Avatar exists to bring balance to the world, but they’re causing problems in Fortnite due to the Waterbending Mythic. If you want to get some payback against people who have used it against you, here’s how to find and use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5.

How to Find the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5

If you’ve been playing Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2, you’ll know that there are plenty of Mythics in the game right now. With the current season being Greed god-themed, most of them have to do with the deities in the game, such as the Thunderbolt of Zeus. However, Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra sees the debut of a new Mythic weapon: Waterbending.

Players can find the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite the same way they can find the other ones. That means it can spawn on the ground as floor loot, in regular Chests, in Olympus and Underworld chests, and pop out of supply drops. But once a player has the item, it can be hard to get the hang of it.

How to Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5

Once a player comes across the Waterbending Mythic, they’ll notice it has quite a few features. For starters, it heals players whenever they’re in the water and gives them the ability to move and swim faster. Its offensive capabilities are pretty impressive as well, with players having the ability to throw 30 ice projectiles before needing to reload. Each piece of ice will do 22 damage on impact, making it an effective way to overwhelm opponents.

And that’s how to find and use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

