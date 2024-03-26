All Patch Notes for LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem Update 29.10

LEGO Fortnite’s latest update is here, and it’s a biggie! Dubbed “Mechanical Mayhem,” it focuses on, as the name suggests, vehicles. So, if you want to know just what it does, here are all the patch notes for LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem Update 29.10.

Recommended Videos

Image via Epic Games.

Before I go any further, I’ll get the big question out of the way. Does LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem Update 29.10 increase the game’s build limit? Not according to the patch notes, and that’s been a point of contention, especially since the game’s trying to go up against Minecraft. But if you’re a fan of messing around in vehicles, this update will be right up your street.

Vehicles are already present in LEGO Fortnite, but this update adds three new ones: the Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler. They do exactly what it says on the tin. For example, the Hauler is handy for hefting materials around. You can also craft custom vehicles, which should lead to some weird and wonderful creations.

The patch notes show a house on wheels, which you can bet we’re going to try building. On top of that, there’s now a compost bin and many, many new outfits. So, from the patch notes, here’s everything the update adds:

Who’s Riding Shotgun?

You know what they say: life isn’t about how fast you reach your destination. It’s about the journey along the way! Mechanical Mayhem introduces three vehicle Builds with their own way of taking you place to place. (There are also new ways to make a custom vehicle… more on that in a bit!)



Speeder

In a hurry? The Speeder is ideal for zipping from biome to biome. Unlock the recipe for the Speeder by adding a Power Cell (NEW!) to your inventory.

Offroader

The Offroader is perfect for carrying around multiple passengers. Unlock the recipe for the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your inventory (usually found in the Dry Valley biome).



Hauler

Let the Hauler do the heavy lifting because there’s plenty of room in the trunk. Unlock the recipe for the Hauler by adding Frostpine to your inventory (usually found in the Frostlands biome).



How to Make Vehicle Builds

When you unlock the recipe for a vehicle Build, you can create it from the Builds section of the Build menu.



If you’re the kind of person who throws away instructions before reading them, you can do things your own way using the Vehicle Parts in the Toys section. You’ll need some specific Toys if you want to class your creations as vehicles:



Toys in Your Toolbox

Power Center – The engine of your vehicle! Load Power Centers up with Power Cells to power your vehicles. (That’s a lot of power.) The more Power Cells you load, the longer you can drive for.

– The engine of your vehicle!

A Power Center.

Wheels – Turn in the right direction or give your vehicle an extra push! If your vehicle has Turnable Wheels attached, you can use a Driver’s Seat to turn your vehicle. Unlike Turnable Wheels, Powered Wheels simply propel your vehicle forward.



– Turn in the right direction or give your vehicle an extra push! Seats – For your safety… and comfort! You’ll need a Driver’s Seat (a.k.a. steering wheel… they’re finally here!) to control and drive your vehicle. Place some extra Seats to take your friends on road trips.

– For your safety… and comfort!

Have a seat… and this picture of one.



How to Power Vehicles

Waste not, want not. LEGO® Fortnite operates on an eco-friendly fuel policy to protect your world’s precious biomes. How? You can recycle your old resources into clean energy with a brand new Station:



Compost Bin





Is your inventory getting busy? Why throw your old items away when you can put them to good use!



The Compost Bin is a new Station that turns resources into Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil. The number and rarity of what it spits out will depend on what you put in, but you’ll need to create Biomass to unlock the Power Cell recipe.



(One of the ingredients for a Power Cell is Glass. You can now find Glass from bandit camps around your world!)



Need a Tune-Up? Use a Wrench!





It’s not just Toys in your toolbox. With a Wrench, you can assign Switches and Thrusters to channels, which means you can control as many Thrusters as you’d like using three separate Switches, rather than having one Switch controlling everything. Unlock the recipe for the Wrench by adding a Wooden Rod to your inventory.



Illuminate the Dark





This is for all the night drivers out there. Though not a Vehicle Part, the Illuminator will add an aura of light to your world in dark areas! Unlock the recipe for the Illuminator by adding a Thermal Fish to your inventory and having a Crafting Bench in your world.



Ready to become a mechanic after reading everything above? It’s okay if you aren’t — Jules, Comet, and Lynx will steer you in the right direction if you need a hand with vehicles!



More Updates!



Roar

The suit-wearing tiger Oscar joins Jules, Comet, and Lynx as potential new Villagers!



Sweet (…and Spicy?) Treats

Nothing like dessert after fending off foes. You’ll unlock the recipes for Ice Cream, Snowberry Ice Cream, and Spicy Ice Cream if you add Snow to your inventory and have a Juicer in your world.



Major Improvements, Adjustments, and Bug Fixes



Gameplay

New smart transfer feature : transfer all similar items to and from storage.

: transfer all similar items to and from storage. It’s easier to visually tell when your constructs take damage. With the new vehicle building features, we had to adjust some durability values. We recommend using higher-rarity resources to strengthen your constructs if any part breaks.

Items can be dropped one at a time when a stack is picked up.

Pools of fish can be found near new (but somehow already run-down) docks that are alongside lakes and rivers.

Made improvements to constructs so they remain stable when entering and exiting caves.

Made stabilization fixes for constructs traveling large distances across the world.



Other

The Stormy Emote will be updated to its full, intended animation in LEGO Fortnite.



More Outfits Get a LEGO Style

With v29.10, you’ll find even more LEGO Styles for your favorite Outfits! If you already own these Outfits, their LEGO Styles will automatically be in your Locker:

A.I.M.

Aftermath

All-Hallow’s Steve

Ani Konda

Archetype

Asmodeus

Astrea

The Autumn Queen

Azuki

Baba Yaga

Beastmode

Bone Wasp

Bun Bun

Bunny Brawler

Championship Jonesy

Chloe Kim

Combat Tech Jules

Copper Wasp

Corrupted Insight

Covert Cobalt

Crustina

CRZ-8

Delirium

Dreamflower

Dutch

Dynamic Hush

Elite Striker Sephira

Elmira

Firewalker

Fishskull

Flytrap

The Foundation

Freestyle

Gia

Guff

Haxsaur

Heartbreak Ranger

Highwire

Hopper

Hotwire

Joni the Scarlet

Koi Brawler Zero

Kurohomura

Kymera

Lil Split

Llambro

Mecha-Pop

Mecha Strike Commander

Mecha Strike Navigator

Megg

Menace

Metal Team Leader

Minty Bomber

Miss Bunny Penny

Mizuki

Moonwalker

Mystify

Nitehare

Oblivion

Original Renegade

Party MVP

Party Star

Pillar

PJ Pepperoni

The Prisoner

Pulse

Rabbit Raider

Rally Raider

Rift Strider Drift

Roast Lord

Rust Lord

Safari

Saura

Sgt. Winter

Shade

Shadowbird

Shogun

Sizzle Sgt.

Skellemint Oro

Slugger

Snow Sniper

Spycatcher Siren

Storm Racer

Snuggs

Stella

Summer Drift

Swamp Stomper

Tigress

Vanguard Banshee

Versa

The Visitor

Volpez

Webster

Wendell

Whiska

Wingtip

Wreck Raider

Yee-Haw!

Yuki

Zadie

And those are all patch notes for LEGO Fortnite update 29.10. Have fun building the most ridiculous vehicles you can imagine.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more