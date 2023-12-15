Just like in Battle Royale, moving around a LEGO Fortnite world can prove challenging without some form of mobility. Thankfully, some creative people got together to show everyone how to build a car in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Build a Car in LEGO Fortnite

With the creativity provided to players in LEGO Fortnite, there are likely multiple ways to build a car, but if you don’t want to take the time to experiment, YouTuber Perfect Score has a simple guide to creating a vehicle out of thin air. Here are all the materials used in the video:

1 Dynamic Foundation

5 Castle Corner

1 Castle Half Wall 05

2 Castle Half Wall 01

2 Yellow Wall 01

2 Castle Floor 03

2 Wood Foundation 01

4 Rustic Floor 01

4 Elegant Railings

2 Adorned Railing

3 Activation Switch

4 Large Wheels

1 Large Thruster

2 Small Thruster

Once you have all the materials necessary to begin work on your car, find a safe location where you can build undisturbed. There are quite a few steps before you can take your car out for a spin, so buckle up and check them out below:

Place the Dynamic Foundation on the ground. Place the Castle Half Wall 05 on one of the sides of the Foundation. Place two of the Castle Corners on the ends of the Castle Half Wall 05 and make sure half of each one is sticking out Place another Castle Corner in between the other two and one row further up. Place one Yellow Wall 01 on the inside of the leftmost Castle Corner and the other on the inside of the rightmost Castle Corner. Place the first two Elegant Railings in the row in front of the Castle Corners and the other two on top of the ones you just placed. Place one Castle Corner on the leftmost Yellow Wall 01 and another on the rightmost Yellow Wall 01. Place one Castle Floor 03 on top of the leftmost Castle Corner on top of the Yellow Wall 01 and another on the rightmost Castle Corner. Place one Small Thruster directly below the Castle Floor 03 on the left side of the leftmost Castle Corner on top of the Yellow Wall 01 and another directly below the Castle Floor 03 on the right side of the rightmost Castle Corner. Place an Activation Switch on the inside of both Castle Corners with the Small Thrusters on them. Hit the leftmost Yellow Wall 01 until it breaks and the platform falls, and do the same for the rightmost. Place one Half Castle Wall 01 in front of the left side of the Railing and another on the right side, ensuring that both walls are hanging off slightly. Place one Wood Foundation 01 on top of the leftmost Half Castle Wall 01 and another on the rightmost Half Castle 01. Rotate one Rustic Floor 01 and place it on the inner portion of the leftmost Wood Foundation 01 and do the same for the rightmost. Place another Rustic Floor 01 on the inner portion of the leftmost one you just placed, and do the same for the rightmost. Place one Adorned Railing on the front of the vehicle and another on the back where the Dynamic Foundation is still visible. Place a Large Thruster on the back of the Dynamic Foundation, right under where you placed the Adorned Railing. Place an Activation Switch in the middle of the Dynamic Foundation. Rotate and place the four Large Wheels on the corners of your build.

At that point, your car should be drivable. You will press the Activation Switch in the middle of the build to start the car and can use the other two to steer. It may take some trial and error to get it moving how you want it to, but you should be getting around your world much quicker now.