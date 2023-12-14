Guns have always been a staple of Fortnite. Players drop into Battle Royale, and their first thought when they see a chest is that they hope there’s a SCAR in it. So, can you make guns in one of Epic Games’ newest modes, LEGO Fortnite?

Can You Make Guns in LEGO Fortnite?

One of the first things you’ll realize about LEGO Fortnite is that it’s a stressful mode. On top of dealing with hunger and harsh climates, there are plenty of things that want to kill you and make you drop all your loot. That includes Skeletons, Wolves, Spiders, and the terrifying Brutes. And since you always have to be on guard, it’s smart to have plenty of weapons at your disposal.

An issue with that is that some items hit harder than others, and it can take a while to upgrade your machines enough to get powerful weapons. Of course, you wouldn’t have to worry about that if you had a shotgun in your inventory. Unfortunately, there’s no way to make guns in LEGO Fortnite. That leaves you fending off enemies with some less-than-stellar choices.

All the Weapons in LEGO Fortnite

Like a lot of survival games, LEGO Fortnite provides players with weapons that have a more simplistic feel. You are able to craft Axes, Pickaxes, Swords, Crossbows, and explosives like Dynamite. They may not hit as hard as a Heavy Sniper Rifle, but if you’re locked in, you’ll be able to take out almost any enemy.

And it’s always possible that LEGO Fortnite will add guns at some point down the line. There are Pirate Skeletons, after all, so a Flint-Knock Pistol would fight right in.

