Sker Ritual Lifepoints and Revives Explained

In any zombie shooter, players are going to die. A lot. Thankfully, Sker Ritual has a system in place to revive you and your teammates, should you perish.

What are Lifepoints in Sker Ritual?

Lifepoints are a consumable item players can use to revive players, including themselves, in Sker Ritual. Lifepoints can be purchased in various machines around the map, such as the one pictured above. Players spawn with one Lifepoint, which can be replenished by purchasing one for £5,000.

These can not stack. You can only have one at a time, so you be careful how and when you use them. Thankfully, there is no limit to how can be purchased total in a match. Solo players can revive themselves as many times as they want, as long as they can acquire a new Lifepoint before they are downed again. Players in teams can also purchase an unlimited amount.

How to Revive Teammates

There are two ways to revive teammates in Sker Ritual. While you can use Lifepoints to revive teammates (more on how later), there is a more straightforward way. When a teammates dies, they will gain a ghostly figure near the site of their death. To revive them, all you have to do is approach this, and hold the action button until it fills up. Then, the player will get up where they last died. Thankfully, they will be revived with all of their weapons, upgrades, and perks they had when they were last downed.

The other way to revive teammates involves using Lifepoints. When they die, head to the nearest (or safest) Revive Station. When you get there, approach it and tap the action button. This will bring up a menu with the list of all players who are currently downed. Scroll down the menu, select the player you want to revive, and press the button you use to select or confirm in the menus. They will respawn by coming out of the Revive Station, so make sure they’re not in a dangerous area, and protect them when they spawn.

Using this method, teammates will also respawn with all of their gear and upgrades. Players who are downed will automatically be revived at the end of the round, but will lose every weapon, perk, and upgrade they have when they respawn. As such, make sure to always revive teammates before the end of the round.

How to Revive Yourself

Players can use the Revive Station to revive themselves as well. Whether playing solo, if you have a Lifepoint you will spawn as a ghost. This ghost can not be attacked by enemies, nor can it do damage to them. The only thing you can do as a ghost is move around the map. If you enter this state, head to the nearest Revive Station. Approach it, and press the interact button, and you will be revived. Make sure that you get another Lifepoint as soon as you can. If you die in Solo without a Lifepoint, the match will end immediately.

Players can also use this method to revive themselves if they are playing with friends. When you die while playing with a squad, you will also spawn as a ghost. If you have a Lifepoint, you can head to a Revive Station and get yourself back in the match, so you can continue to help your squad hold out against the hordes.

Sker Ritual is available now on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

