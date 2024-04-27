Best Perks in Sker Ritual Ranked Worst to Best

Sker Ritual lets you purchase Perks from machines across the maps. Perks offer opportunities to upgrade character abilities within a match, and though they all cost the same number of points, they’re not all equal. Here are the Perks you can buy in Sker Ritual, ranked from worst to best.

Recommended Videos

All Perks in Sker Ritual Ranked

5. Shock ‘ N’ Load

In Sker Ritual, Shock ‘N’ Load is the only Perk I wouldn’t recommend. This Perk causes the player to shoot out a burst of electricity when they reload, doing some damage to nearby enemies and also briefly stunning them. Saying that this Perk does some damage is honestly overselling it. It does a measly amount, which is relative to the held weapon’s damage, though this percentage can be permanently upgraded using Blodwin Vitrol Samples in the customization menu. Even still, I would not recommend players do so until after they’ve fully upgraded all other Perks.

The biggest issue I have with Shock ‘N’ Load is that it just isn’t necessary. In some games, like Call of Duty Zombies, a Perk like this makes sense, since there are weapons with massive magazines that can take a while to reload. Sker Ritual lacks such weapons. The only gun I can see this combining well with is the Double Barrel Shotgun. You’ll be reloading that one often, as it only has two shots before needing a refresh. Even still, the effect isn’t all that impressive. I mostly find Shock ‘N’ Load to be distracting, and it is rarely worth going to whatever corner of the map it’s tucked in to buy this Perk.

4. Stallion Juice

At base, Stallion Juice provides only a small boost to players’ movement speed in Sker Ritual. After some upgrades, this buff becomes much more noticeable. I always appreciate Perks that allow me to move faster in survival games, and the Call of Duty Zombies equivalent, Stamin-Up, is one of my favorites in that series.

In Sker Ritual, the maps are small and the enemies are slow. Often, I don’t feel like I’m wishing for faster movement speed. That being said, it is a nice bonus to have. While it can certainly help in higher difficulties, the main place I enjoy this benefit in Sker Ritual is in solving the game’s Easter Eggs and completing Guided Quests. Many of the steps in these quests revolve around searching for and collecting various items around the map. With Stallion Juice equipped, these can be completed much faster since you can traverse at higher speeds.

3. Fast Hands

Fast Hands is a great bonus to have in Sker Ritual. This Perk, as the name suggests, makes your character’s hands move quicker. As such, reloads are much faster. The more this Perk is upgraded, the more noticeable the buff. While none of the guns in Sker Ritual have excessively long reload times, this Perk is still incredibly helpful. Anything a player can do to reduce the time they cannot shoot in a first-person is always worth doing.

This Perk’s benefit is most valuable for Shotguns. For the Double Barrel and the RS10, which both require loading shells into the weapon rather than replacing a magazine, Fast Hands is a godsend. With this Perk, these weapons’ biggest downsides are countered and they become some of the most viable guns in Sker Ritual.

2. Swift Death

As the second-best Perk in Sker Ritual, this is where they start getting incredible. Swift Death increases the fire rate of weapons. At first the buff isn’t super noticeable, but the Perk becomes overpowered after upgrading it a few tiers. As an added bonus, it is usually available in one of the first few rooms of a map. As such, one of Sker Ritual’s best Perks is often the first you’ll find.

By increasing the fire rate, fully automatic weapons like the Pavlov Avtomat and the MP18A1 get incredible boosts to their power. With this Perk, the time to kill for these weapons gets lightning fast. This is especially true if combined with weapon upgrades.

1. Elixir of Life

As the name suggests, this Perk focuses on the player’s health. The Elixir of Life increases the maximum health players have in Sker Ritual. When fully upgraded, this boost becomes 100%. Thats right; this literally doubles the health that players have.

Needless to say, this perk is absolutely essential. Whether going for high rounds or seeking to complete quests, having extra health is always a huge plus. The Elixir of Life can be life-saving in many situations, and it’s the Perk we suggest players upgrade first. At max potential, this Perk is a must-have in every match of Sker Ritual.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more