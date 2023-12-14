The last thing you want when you’re out exploring in LEGO Fortnite is to get too hot and die, leaving your loot behind. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to prevent heat damage in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Prevent Heat Damage in LEGO Fortnite

The map in LEGO Fortnite consists of a whole bunch of different biomes. The Dry Valley biome is full of great loot and well worth exploring, but it carries significant risks. The main one you’ll have to contend with is that it’s simply super hot, and your character can overheat and start taking damage. This actually happens pretty quickly as your temperature gauge at the top of your screen moves to the hot side.

If you do overheat, your health will drop rapidly, and even if you eat some food to heal back up, it will just keep ticking you down until you die. The only way to prevent yourself from dying in the heat is to take preventative measures. One of the best items that you can use for this can be found out in the wild. Snowberries can be picked off of bushes, much like Raspberries, but are much more rare.

Once you’ve found a bunch, you should really consider setting some aside to turn into seeds by placing them into a Grain Mill. That way, you’ll be able to plant the Snowberry Seeds and grow your own supply over time so that you don’t have to rely on luck to find them. Then, next time you head out into the Dry Valley, all you need to do is munch on a Snowberry before you explore, and it will give you a cooling buff. Keep an eye on the cooling buff, as you’ll want to eat another once it runs out.

If you’re a bit further in to the game and have a higher level Village with more crafting options unlocked, you could craft a Juicer. This machine can turn your Snowberries into Snowberry Shakes, which are much more effective than a single Snowberry. They last quite a while and are very efficient, so it’s definitely worth making some when you have a Juicer built.

If you find yourself in the Dry Valley biome and fresh out of Snowberries on your way out of the area, don’t panic. You can make your way out slowly by building a simple structure with a roof to provide you shade. Stand in the shade until your heat levels drop, then head out again. Rinse and repeat until you’re out of the desert, safe and sound.

Those are the best ways to stay cool and prevent heat damage in LEGO Fortnite. It’s a very unforgiving mechanic, so you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re well-prepared to explore the Dry Valley biome.