When you’ve spent a lot of time and effort working on gathering and building your homes and creations in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll want to make sure everything is safe. Let’s dive into how the LEGO Fortnite servers work and how to ensure everything in your world is saved.

How to Save in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has done what most other survival games never had the resources to pull off. It’s one of the first major survival crafting games to have private, persistent servers for all players and their friends to play on. When you create a new survival world in LEGO Fortnite, you establish a save of that world once you load in. You’ll then have access to your world whenever you want to load back up and play in it. All you need to do to ensure your progress is saved is open the main menu and hit the “Exit” button. This will then save your world and progress.

How LEGO Fortnite Multiplayer World Saving Works

If you’re playing with friends, here is where it gets really good. Usually, in survival crafting games, one player has to act as the host, setting up and creating a world, and then other players can join and participate in that world. If the creator has to log off, however, the world needs to be shut down for the other players, too. There is generally no way the other players can continue playing without the owner of the world being around. Usually, to get around this, players – in Minecraft, for example – have to either play together on a publicly hosted server they have purchased and are running or one another playing is paying to run.

That’s a lot of extra cost just to have a proper cooperative experience for all players to enjoy whenever they feel like logging on. In LEGO Fortnite, you can add other players to your world and make them co-owners of the world. This will then allow those players to be able to join the world and play and build as much as they like. The original creator of the world doesn’t need to be around to allow them in. If they’re listed as an owner of the world, they can play whenever they like, and when they exit and save the world, the changes will apply to all players.

That’s how you can easily ensure you save your progress in LEGO Fortnite. You can also easily set your world up to be a persistent multiplayer world for your friends as well. Then, you can all play on one world and work on building some awesome things together!