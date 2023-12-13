Like a lot of survival games, LEGO Fortnite provides players with a sprawling landscape that features several unique areas. Here’s every biome in LEGO Fortnite.

Every Biome in LEGO Fortnite, Listed

Grasslands

This is a biome that should be familiar to every player. The Grasslands biome is where the game starts, as it’s the least threatening of the areas and houses all of the materials needed to start a Village. There are plenty of trees to get Wood from, and Granite can be found on the ground every few feet. There are dangers in the Grasslands, including wolves and spiders, but it’s still a safe spot to set up home.

Caves

After wandering the Grasslands or any other biome long enough, players are sure to come across a Cave or two. These underground chambers house some of LEGO Fortnite‘s most important materials, such as Knotroot and Marble, and that means they have plenty of defenses. Creatures will spawn in caves in large numbers, and the more involved caves can even house lava.

Related: How to Save in LEGO Fortnite

Dry Valley

The Dry Valley biome is arguably the most dangerous, and that’s because of its fluctuating temperatures. During the day, the Dry Valley can cause a player to overheat, and during the night, the cold can turn even the most experienced gamer into a popsicle. However, enduring the Dry Valley has its perks, as its home to important materials like Flexwood and Obsidian.

Frostlands

Traversing through the Frostlands may not be as difficult as the Dry Valley, but it still has its challenges. The cold climate will do a number on a player’s health, so it’s vital to have a source of heat, such as a Torch or Campfire, on hand. On the good side of the equation, the Frostlands are where players can find Frostpine and Snowberries.

Shores

Taking a trip to the beach in LEGO Fortnite is nothing like the real world. The Shores are home to plenty of terrifying threats, such as Pirate Skeletons and Brutes. However, players who are able to avoid those creatures and take out some Sand Rollers will be rewarded with Sand Shells, which are vital to upgrading Villages.

If you’re interested in more LEGO Fortnite content, here’s a guide on how to get Fertilizer in the new mode.