Epic Games’ newest mode is full of materials, and some of them can be hard to come by. Here’s how to get Knotroot Rods in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Find Knotroot Wood in LEGO Fortnite

After you realize how hard it is to get Knotroot Wood, you’ll think putting Knotroot Rods together is a walk in the park. Just like making Wooden Rods, you’ll have to acquire Knotroot Wood in order to make Knotroot Rods. The only problem is that it’ll take a few steps before you’re even ready for that task.

Knotroot is located inside caves, which are easy enough to come by, but you’ll need at least an Uncommon Forest Axe to cut the vines down. That will require a bit of fighting, as it takes three bones and three wooden rods to create the harvesting tool, meaning some skeletons will have to be eliminated. After you’ve taken care of your undead friends, you can create your Uncommon Forest Axe and head to the nearest cave.

Knotroot can be found growing out of the floors, walls, and ceilings of caves, and it’s not easy to miss. After doing some chopping and fending off any enemies you come across, you’ll be able to take your Knotroot back to your settlement and begin making Knotroot Rods.

How to Get Knotroot Rods in LEGO Fortnite

After returning home with Knotroot Wood, you’ll need to make sure you have a Lumber Mill set up to continue the process. Building that will require eight wood and 15 granite, but it’ll be worth it because turning wood into rods is an essential part of LEGO Fortnite.

With the Lumber Mill ready, you can place your Knotroot Wood inside of it and get one Knotroot Rod per piece of wood. It’s smooth sailing after that, as you can begin using Knotroot Rods for your various creative endeavors.