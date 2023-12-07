LEGO Fortnite is now available to play for free, but can you play it with your friends? We have the answer to whether the new LEGO mode is multiplayer.

Is LEGO Fortnite Multiplayer?

The short answer is, yes, LEGO Fortnite is indeed multiplayer. You can create a new world and drop in by yourself or explore with seven other friends by your side. Like the Battle Royale modes, LEGO is free-to-play and allows for squad play with even more people. You won’t be battling other players, but you’ll be facing the harsh conditions of the world with your friends. Fortnite is going all-out for the blocky survival mode, which has a lot in common with Minecraft. To play with your friends, you just have to follow a few simple steps.

How to Play LEGO Fortnite with Friends

Once a world is created in LEGO Fortnite, you can invite seven of your friends to join your party and hop onto the newly created island. You can invite them the normal way through the Fortnite friends tab or by going to your LEGO inventory and sliding to the Players menu. These seven other players can then be granted “keys.” These keys allow your friends to be able to play in that world without the host (you) having to be online. They can be granted in the Players menu while in LEGO Fortnite.

As of right now, split-screen is not available, nor does it seem to be in the works. Online co-op is the primary function of LEGO Fortnite multiplayer, although updates may tweak the details a bit. Perhaps PvP could be enabled in the future, but for now, you’ll be forced to team up or go at it alone. LEGO Fortnite is a change of pace from the crowded Battle Royale lobbies, especially if Minecraft survival is something right down your alley. I know it is for me and my squad.

