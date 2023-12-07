How to Get the Free LEGO Skin in Fortnite, Answered

The highly anticipated LEGO mode in Fortnite has finally arrived, and it bring a new open world to explore as the miniature-sized toys. To celebrate its release, players can redeem a free LEGO-inspired skin by following a few easy steps.

How to Get the LEGO Skin in Fortnite

The LEGO Explorer Emilie skin can be redeemed by heading over to your Epic Games account and clicking on Apps and Accounts. Under the “Accounts” section, you’ll find the LEGO logo and a “Connect” button. Press it, and it should take you to the LEGO website, where you’ll be asked to sign in to your account or create a new one. In either case, once you complete this step, you’ll be taken back to your Epic Games account, where it will say a LEGO account is connected. And boom, the skin should be in your locker the next time you open Fortnite.

The LEGO Explorer Emilie skin can be used in both Battle Royale and LEGO modes, just as with almost every other skin in Fortnite. The new mode is going all-out in introducing the popular toy brand to the battle royale.

What Is LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite is a free-to-play open world survival mode that can be played solo or with up to seven friends. It’s basically Minecraft, but a part of the Fortnite ecosystem, and uses LEGOs as its building blocks. Although it may seem like its own game, the LEGO mode is available right from the main Fortnite screen. Moreover, skins in your locker already have their own LEGO version, switched on automatically when entering the game mode. You can drop in now and try out the mode for yourself, free of cost.

