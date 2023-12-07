Chapter 5 has brought a flurry of changes to Epic Games’ biggest game. That includes the addition of a new mode that operates a lot like Minecraft. So, is LEGO Fortnite its own game, or is there more to it than that?

Is LEGO Fortnite Its Own Game?

When The Big Bang event took players to various worlds, most were excited by the idea of a Rock Band-like music mode and a racing mode developed by Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League, but all anyone really wanted to talk about was the LEGO world. It looked like an opportunity to start a whole new adventure within the confines of Fortnite, and that ended up being the case.

LEGO Fortnite is its own mode, not a separate game. Players have the ability to select the mode and play it, just like they do Battle Royale or any of the other modes available within Fortnite.

Related: Leak Reveals Cell & Frieza Are the Next Dragon Ball Characters Joining Fortnite

How to Access LEGO Fortnite

As of December 7th, LEGO Fortnite is available to play, and it’s very easy to find. It currently sits to the right of Battle Royale in the Fortnite launcher, ahead of both Zero Build and Ranked Battle Royale. If that doesn’t prove Epic Games has faith in this collaboration, nothing will.

The trailers for LEGO Fortnite have revealed a mode that allows players a lot of creative flexibility. Like Minecraft, they’ll be able to harvest materials, build structures, and grow crops. And for those worried about the game being too easy, countless monsters lurk in the shadows, ready to strike just when a player’s Minifigure is ready to get some shut-eye.

If you’re interested in more Fortnite-related content, here are all the Mod Bench locations in Chapter 5.