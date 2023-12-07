Will LEGO Fortnite Be a Permanent Mode?

The arrival of the highly anticipated LEGO Fortnite mode will likely make players wonder whether it’s a permanent fixture moving forward or if it’s only available for a limited time. Well, we have an answer that should make you happy.

Will LEGO Fortnite Be Permanent?

The LEGO mode will be a permanent moving forward on Fortnite. Other recurring modes include Battle Royale and Zero Builds, meaning LEGO Fortnite is now a part of the main features of the game. In fact, expect to see updates arrive to LEGO in the future, with new collaborations already teased for 2024. Fortnite and LEGO went all-in for the survival and creative worlds, introducing a new game on top of the Battle Royale experience. They even retrofitted hundreds of Fortnite skins to work as LEGOs, so the commitment by the two companies is evident.

Although Fortnite typically introduces new modes for a limited time, LEGO is a part of the new Chapter’s primary features alongside the upcoming Rocket League racing collaboration. Last season, the OG map made its return to the Battle Royale and reached a record player peak, but even that was limited in its run. LEGO Fortnite is here to stay, and it won’t stay the same, either.

The LEGO Fortnite collaboration will evolve as time goes on, with LEGO promising “new world building, gameplay features, and more LEGO Style Outfits” in upcoming updates starting in early 2024. LEGO and Epic Games are in it for the long haul, and if the game mode succeeds, so will the players. It’s Minecraft built into Fortnite – what is there not to like? Well, maybe you don’t like either of those games, but if you’re reading this, you probably do.

