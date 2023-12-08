Everybody poops, and that doesn’t change in Epic Games’ newest mode. Here’s how to get Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

An essential part of survival games is finding a way to produce your own food. And while running around and gathering berries and pumpkins in LEGO Fortnite can be fun, it’s not nearly as efficient as growing crops of your own. That’s why finding Fertilizer will become a very important part of your journey.

The good thing about Fertilizer is that, unlike some essential materials in LEGO Fortnite, it’s very easy to come by. The friendly animals, such as cows and sheep, will produce Fertilizer for you to use – it’s just about waiting for them to drop it. It’s possible that they’ll drop it after you pet them, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. So, the best course of action is to go about your day and hope to find some on the ground.

Related: Leak Reveals Cell & Frieza Are the Next Dragon Ball Characters Joining Fortnite

However, if you don’t feel like scooping poop, there’s another option for you to acquire it that keeps your hands clean. As more villagers start to appear in your settlement, you’ll be able to recruit them to your cause and put them to work. One of the job options is to have villagers go out into the world and collect resources. Again, there’s no guarantee that they’ll always come back with Fertilizer, but it’s another way to collect an item that doesn’t spawn regularly.

Once you have enough poop to sink a battleship, you can start focusing on planting seeds and using the Fertilizer to help them grow. After that’s taken care of, you’ll never have to worry about foraging again in LEGO Fortnite.

If you’re looking for more Fortnite-related content, here are all the Mod Bench locations in Chapter 5.