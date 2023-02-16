John Wick 4 Final Trailer Teases All-Star Gunfights Ahead of March Premiere

The final John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer is here to set up the film’s major players before it hits theaters come March 24. Most major faces, both familiar and new, get a moment in the spotlight in the minute-and-a-half trailer. Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis seems especially threatening, as does Donnie Yen as the sword-wielding Caine. These characters will no doubt pose an appropriate threat to Keanu Reeve’s stoic title character, but the trailer also gives us more from Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King and Ian McShane’s Winston.

It’s a whole John Wick family reunion, so it’s fitting to see that the trailer also stuffs in its fair share of mind-boggling action set pieces. Looking for fiery shotgun blasts? Close-quarters combat? What about gunfights in the middle of heavy traffic? The John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer has it all. See Reeves say “yeah” a bunch and meet a new dog friend in the video below.

John Wick: Chapter 4 comes to theaters on March 24, just more than a month away. It’ll be the franchise’s longest entry yet, too, making for an especially dramatic continuation of Reeves’ action series. It won’t be the last chapter, however, as Lionsgate has already confirmed that John Wick 5 is on the way, too.