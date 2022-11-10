Yea, we’re thinking he’s back… again. The first full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has dropped, and it might be one of the most thrilling trailers we’ve seen all year. The trailer is absolutely full of the kind of stunning gun-fu we’ve come to expect from the film series that relaunched Keanu Reeves’ action career, and then it throws Donnie Yen into the action just for the hell of it.

The film is supposed to be the penultimate in the John Wick saga, and it sees Wick on the run from the High Table still as he’s basically broken all the rules of the assassin organization and everyone is once again out to kill him. However, there seems to be one way out: a one-on-one fight to the death. Wick just has to get there first and seemingly uncover some secrets about his past and his family all while still struggling with the death of his wife and, of course, the poor little puppy who triggered all of this. If they had just left the damn dog alone…

John Wick: Chapter 4 sees the return of a plethora of cast members from the series in its trailer, with Yen being the biggest new name and bringing his considerable kung fu clout to a series already known for its absolutely fantastic fight sequences. Joining Reeves and Yen will be Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. It seems Fishburne’s role as the leader of a network of homeless assassins / spies will be far greater in this film as he takes on the mentorship role of Wick, allowing for the trailer to make a fantastic Matrix reference and possibly leading to some curvy plot twists as the official description mentions “a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

John Wick: Chapter 4, which thankfully drops the weird subtitling from the last film, will once again be directed by stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski as he brings his unique and visceral brand of action to a far more global setting featuring a horse chase across the desert, action in Paris, and sword fights in what looks like some part of Asia.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release on March 24, 2023, and there’s even more to come as Lionsgate expands the franchise into spinoff films, TV shows, and video games.