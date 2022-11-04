Lionsgate wants to make a AAA John Wick video game adaptation, according to CEO Jon Feltheimer on an earnings call (via IndieWire). This potential project is in its early stages, but Lionsgate is enthusiastic about the prospect.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick,” Feltheimer said. “We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time.”

Fans should note that this is far from confirmation that a AAA John Wick game is officially on the way. And while Lionsgate does seem adamant about bringing blood-pumping gunfights to the gaming world, it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a John Wick video game. In late 2020, Mike Bithell’s Bithell Games released John Wick Hex, an isometric strategy game that asked players to plot out how they’d clear rooms of enemies to accomplish their mission. It’s a project that explores the anti-hero’s tactical nature without losing his style, but it’s also not exactly a big-budget outing.

A John Wick game with a massive budget behind it could potentially explore the action universe on a much larger scale. We could maybe even see Reeves suit up to star in the adaptation. Considering he recently filled a major role in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, it’s safe to say that the actor is no stranger to the gaming world. Still, the project is only a thought for now, so hopefully Lionsgate will have more to share in the future.