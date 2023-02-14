The theatrical release of John Wick: Chapter 4 (or John Wick 4, for short) is a major event for fans of the franchise, but before you see it in theaters or fire it up on VOD, you might want to know what its runtime is. Director Chad Stahelski had previously said that the fourth film would be the longest in the franchise, so here is just how long John Wick: Chapter 4 is compared to its predecessors.

Here Is How Long John Wick 4 Is — It’s a Dense Runtime

John Wick 4 runs for 2 hours and 49 minutes, including credits. Put another way, that’s 169 minutes. The first film ran for an hour and 41 minutes (101 minutes), while John Wick: Chapter 2 ran for 2 hours and 2 minutes (122 minutes), and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum ran for 2 hours and 11 minutes (131 minutes). As you can tell by the pattern, each film in the series runs longer than the last, and Stahelski making the fourth installment run nearly 3 hours long is no exaggeration.

In the latest outing, the titular hitman, played by Keanu Reeves, is being hunted by the High Table thanks to the ever-increasing bounty on his head. John finds a way to defeat them, which involves going around the world to fight some of his most fearsome foes from New York to France to Japan. He’ll even be riding on a horse through a desert in Egypt.

In keeping with the theme of time, the marketing for John Wick 4 has been relying heavily on clock imagery, filling hourglasses with bullets and playing the ominous ticking clock for every shot in the trailers. This is because John is racing against time to defeat the High Table before they beat him at his own game. It happens to the best of us!