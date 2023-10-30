Critical Role Confirms Mighty Nein Will Continue Past Wembley One-Shot

MCM London Comic Con proved the gift that kept on giving for Critical Role fans, as it’s been revealed Mighty Nein will continue past the recent one-shot at Wembley Arena.

Popverse shared the highlights of Critical Role’s MCM London Comic Con panel, in which multiple cast members confirmed that fans have not seen the last of the Mighty Nein. Their sentiments reverberated comments that Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer made at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, in which he framed the Mighty Nein’s story as an ongoing narrative. Travis Willingham compared the Mighty Nein’s journey to comics and other sprawling pop culture properties, saying: “we can keep ideating, and innovating, and drawing it out and seeing where things go […] every session leads to the next story beat or the next idea or something that you wanna do.”

The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice marked Critical Role’s first live show in around three years and the second reunion of the Mighty Nein since their primary campaign came to a close in 2021. Both the Wembley Arena one-shot and the initial two-part reunion special saw the party address personal loose ends in the form of villains Uk’otoa and Master Trent Ikithon. However, as Willingham indicated, each reunion has likewise opened the door for subsequent stories, with the exploration of newer player characters such as Kingsley Tealeaf and Luc Brenatto and even in-game engagements.

Critical Role’s inaugural campaign, Vox Machina, saw similar post-campaign longevity in the form of one-shots like “The Search for Grog” and “Dalen’s Closet,” comic book origin stories and an animated adaptation in the form of Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina. The Mighty Nein’s story’s likewise making its way to Prime Video for an upcoming animated series. Members of both the Vox Machina and Mighty Nein parties have made cameo appearances in Critical Role’s current Bells Hells campaign, as the apocalyptic forces that party’s attempting to mitigate hold strong sway over the fate of Exandria.