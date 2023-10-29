Critical Role: Who Is Luc Brenatto in Mighty Nein, Explained

Warning: The following explainer of who Luc Brenatto is contains spoilers for Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice.

The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice brought Critical Role’s second Dungeons & Dragons campaign to a sold-out Wembley Arena, but Nott every player character was who audiences might have expected. Sam Riegel pulled a bait-and-switch on the crowd by pivoting from his Mighty Nein hero Veth Brenatto to her teenage son Luc for the party’s second face-off against Trent Ikithon. Here’s what you need to know about who Luc Brenatto is in Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echos of the Solstice.

Who Is Luc Brenatto in The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice?

Luc Brenatto’s a teenage camp counselor with the Wildemount Wildlings and the son of Yeza Brenatto and Reigel’s Mighty Nein player character Veth. During the events of Critical Role‘s second campaign, Luc was a child between the ages of four and six and thus a member of what some fans affectionately referred to as “the mini nein.” Despite their curse-induced period of separation during Luc’s childhood, the halfling took strongly after his mother as reflected in both his personality and multi-class build, with levels in Wizard and Rogue.

The reassembled Mighty Nein received brand-new character art for Critical Role‘s Wembley Arena live show, which reflected both their level 20 status and the subtle manner in which their character’s have aged since the last reunion. In lieu of Veth art, the rendering of her son ushered the former child nonplayer character in awkward adolescence before audiences eyes. Highlights of the halfling’s design included his medium length green hair, fingerless gloves, painted nails, alchemy-inspired tattoos and, of course, a t-shirt from the Wildemount Wildlings that reflected his promotion from the position of Junior Counselor in a hand-scrawled manner.

Personality-wise, Luc’s attitude contained streaks of both his parents, but with an outward reverence toward Travis Willingham’s Fjord (a refreshing change of pace for the half-orc). Though Luc’s journey with the Mighty Nein offered a break from his duties with the Wildemount Wildlings, he referenced developing a crush on a fellow counselor. Luc likewise mentioned feeling uncomfortably at home surrounded by the horny antics of the Mighty Nein’s various couples, bemoaning the sex-positive attitude of his own parents Veth and Yeza.

What Happened to Luc Brenatto in Critical Role‘s Echoes of the Solstice?

Though Liam O’Brien’s Caleb Widogast is Luc’s godfather, the entire Mighty Nein assume a found extended family relationship with the teenager. For this reason, Luc’s bold strategy to tagalong with the party and follow in his mother’s adventuring footsteps in The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice sparked hearty debate amongst the party. With five levels in Rogue and three in Wizard, Luc Brenatto’s inexperience – compared to his level 20 adoptive aunts and uncles – constituted part of the Mighty Nein’s hesitance to include him in their second climatic face-off against Trent Ikithon.

Luc was granted a supplemental boon in the form of magical artillery he stole from his parents, but was nevertheless fiercely protected by a party acutely aware of the looming threat of Veth’s wrath. Perhaps motivated by the events of Campaign 2’s “Between a Ball and a Hot Place” – in which young Luc briefly died during a trip to the Elemental Plane of Fire – Caduceus Clay immediately cast Death Ward on the teenager when it was begrudgingly accepted he would be joining them for the events of The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice.

Though Luc originally snuck off with the party with an attitude of bravado, the halfling quickly reconciled that he may have bitten off more danger than he could chew with the Mighty Nein. Fortunately, Luc made it out of the ensuing encounter relatively unscathed and collected tall-tales of dinosaurs and kaiju to bring back to the Wildemount Wildings.