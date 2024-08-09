Critical Role Announces New Vox Machina Content Featuring Trinket, Gilmore & More

The epic tale of the foremost adventuring party in Critical Role, Vox Machina, continues to unfurl in Prime Video’s animated series The Legend of Vox Machina and now the upcoming anthology Vox Machina: Stories Untold.

The novel’s publication will coincide with the actual play series’ 10th anniversary and feature short stories about both friends and foes of Vox Machina, including Shuan Gilmore, Raishan, and Vex’s beloved bear companion, Trinket.

Vox Machina: Stories Untold promises fans ten fresh perspectives inspired by the threads of Vox Machina’s heroics from authors Jess Barber, Martin Cahill, Rebecca Coffindaffer, Aabria Iyengar, Sam Maggs, Sarah Glenn Marsh, Rory Power, Nibedita Sen, Izzy Wasserstein, and Kendra Wells. The collection will arrive in March 2025 and feature a foreword from Critical Role cast member Liam O’Brien. Between the upcoming Laudna prequel Critical Role: Bells Hells -What Doesn’t Break and the anticipated 2025 release of Daggerheart‘s core rulebook, Vox Machina: Stories Untold has given Critters yet another excuse to meticulously rearrange their bookshelves. Previous tie-in publications from Critical Role land have included Critical Role: The Mighty Nein–The Nine Eyes of Lucien, Critical Role: Vox Machina–Kith & Kin, the cookbook Exquisite Exandria, and multiple comic titles.

The landing page for Vox Machina: Stories Untold has already provided scintillating teases for the tales of Gilmore, Raishan, and Trinket that await readers in 2025. Frequent guest player and game master Iyengar has notably been tasked with Gilmore’s entry after catching audiences up on the beloved nonplayer character during his memorable appearance in Exandria Unlimited. The description of Trinket’s tale as accompanying “the next generation of Vox Machina on their first adventure” has Critters particularly giddy in anticipation of an escapade with the De Rolo children. With Trinket’s tale evidently set long after Critical Role‘s first campaign and Raishan’s hinting at a deeper dive into the conniving dragon’s orchestration of the Chroma Conclave arc, Vox Machina: Stories Untold appears to feature tales from across Exandria’s timeline.

The legacy of Critical Role‘s first adventuring party continues to shape the world of Exandria, with past player characters like Percy De Rolo, Vex’ahlia, Pike, and Keyleth of the Air Ashari playing significant roles in Campaign 3’s current conflict against Ludinus Da’leth. However, Vox Machina: Stories Untold will follow the precedent of comics like Tales from Exandria and The Legend of Vox Machina: The Whitestone Chronicles and one-shots like “The Adventures of the Darrington Brigade,” expanding the world of Exandria outside of the core adventuring party.

