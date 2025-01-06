How To Read the Complete Will Trent Book Series in Order

ABC’s Will Trent TV series has become quite popular thanks to its engaging plot and iconic characters. Fans who can’t wait for the next season to come out may want to consider reading Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent book series.

1. Triptych

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

This is the first book in the series where Will Trent encounters his love interest, Angie Polaski. The plot focuses on their attempt to find a serial rapist in Atlanta. If you’ve watched the TV show, you may already be familiar with this story.

2. Fractured

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

Fractured is the second novel in the Will Trent series, focusing on Will and his partner Faith Mitchell. The woman is angry at Will for investigating her mother, which forces her mother to retire. Unfortunately, the two are soon thrown into another big case connected to various wealthy and powerful families in Atlanta.

3. Undone (UK: Genesis)

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

The third book in the Will Trent series is Undone, or Genesis if you’re in the UK. Like the previous book, this one also focuses on Will and Faith. Besides exploring Faith’s character and struggle more, readers can expect the two to investigate a case about a sadistic torturer in rural Georgia. This book is also a crossover with Slaughter’s other series, Grant County.

4. Broken

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

Like Undone, Broken is another crossover book featuring casts from the Grant County series. Will’s next case is the murder of a college student named Allison Spooner, whose body is found in a frozen lake. Note that this is the seventh book in the Grant County series, so you may want to read those first to understand the plot well.

5. Fallen

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

Fallen is the third crossover book featuring Will Trent and characters from the Grant County series. Instead of focusing on our main character, readers will follow Faith Mitchell’s story as she attempts to find her missing mother, Evelyn. Will still appears in this book, offering help to his partner as they run a shadow investigation.

6. Snatched

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

Snatched is the first Will Trent novella, where our protagonist investigates a possible kidnapping at the Atlanta airport. After hearing a six-year-old girl’s pleading voice, Will asks his supervisor to shut down the airport so he can prevent a kidnapping.

7. Criminal

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

Criminal is the sixth novel in the series. In it, Will’s deputy director, Amanda Wagner, keeps him off a missing person case. In addition to exploring another criminal case, this story will delve deeper into Will’s past and childhood.

8. Busted

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

Busted is another novella that features Will Trent as he travels to Macon for an assignment. Sadly, Lady Luck is not smiling at him that day since he accidentally gets dragged into a robbery at a gas station.

9. Unseen

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

This novel is a direct continuation of the Busted novella. The reason why Will travels to Macon is to investigate a local drug ring. Unexpectedly, his current love interest, Sara Linton, is also going to Macon. The two will end up getting involved in this dangerous case.

10. The Kept Woman

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

The next case that Will Trent has to tackle is the murder of an ex-cop at an abandoned construction site. Will’s love interest, Sara, also shows up in this book. She soon discovers that there is another victim who has vanished despite being heavily injured.

11. Cleaning the Gold

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

This novella is a crossover between Will Trent and Lee Child series. Somehow, our protagonist is tasked with investigating Jack Reacher, who’s suspected to be a murderer. Of course, this can’t be possible since Jack has an upstanding character. Readers can expect these two to collaborate as they attempt to unravel a big conspiracy in Fort Knox.

12. The Last Widow

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

The next novel in the Will Trent series features our protagonist investigating a case of a missing person and an explosion near the CDC. Things get even worse when Sara Linton gets abducted, which prompts Will to go undercover to save her.

13. The Silent Wife

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

The tenth book in the series features the murder of a young woman. It doesn’t take long for Will to figure out that there is a connection between an old case that occurred eight years ago and the present one. Besides needing to track down a dangerous murderer, Will must also help the wrongfully jailed man due to that old crime.

14. After That Night

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

The next installment in the series focuses on Sara’s past and the horrific violent attack she suffered. While trying to solve another case, Will soon discovers that the perpetrator may be the same person who attacked Sara.

15. This Is Why We Lied

Image Source: karinslaughter.com

This Is Why We Lied is the final book in the Will Trent series. While Will and Sara celebrate their honeymoon, the two stumble on a murder at McAlpine Lodge. With everyone they talk to lying about some things, investigation becomes difficult as they attempt to find the murderer before they kill again.

And that’s all the current Will Trent books you can read in the series. So far, there are 12 full novels and three novellas. It’s quite a long list that should satisfy fans.

Will Trent airs new episodes on Tuesdays on ABC.

