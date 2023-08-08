Halo: Outcasts Review

The war might be over, but danger remains. A new tyrant has emerged, and she is seemingly everywhere. When Arbiter Thel ‘Vadam and Spartan Olympia Vale see an opportunity in Halo: Outcasts to turn the tides, they begin a race both with and against allies, discovering a plot of intrigue and danger and a new threat to them all. Halo: Outcasts is a novel all types of Halo fans will enjoy, and the stand-alone story will have ripple effects on the Halo universe for years to come.

Author Troy Denning is no stranger to that Halo universe. Outcasts is the seventh book he has written in the Halo franchise, along with a short story in Halo: Fractures. Although Halo: Outcasts indeed expounds on characters and locations that Denning has explored in previous novels, this is a standalone story that is designed to be easy for any fan to pick up and engage with—even if they haven’t read prior books.

Taking Halo to the Next Stage

As Halo: Outcasts begins, Cortana’s tyranny hangs over everything. To even speak of fighting back is dangerous, as her eyes and ears are everywhere. The Arbiter is driven by the desire to create a better world for Sanghelios, and when he learns of an artifact that might help them break free of Cortana’s oppression, it is too much to pass up. Separately, Thel ‘Vadam and Spartan Vale travel to the mysterious planet Netherop in search of the artifact. They are not only in a race against each other—they must reach Netherop without Cortana realizing what they are doing. Over the course of the journey, they face both new threats and a reckoning of their past.

The planet Netherop is a location that Troy Denning is highly familiar with, and it is very fitting that he continues the planet’s lore in a story that unites what came before and what will come next. The secrets of the location take center stage throughout the novel, and the planet itself is essentially a character in the story. As the cast of characters nears the artifact, the danger grows. Both Olympia Vale and Thel ‘Vadam must decide who to trust and who the greater enemies are. As two characters who have been outcasts themselves, they must each acknowledge the past while fighting for the future.

Familiar Characters and New Adventures

The dynamic between Vale and The Arbiter is fantastic in Outcasts. Troy Denning knows the Halo characters well, and it is apparent throughout the novel. The two have a history together, and since Vale is stationed on Sanghelios, they must work together in the post-war era. While there is trust and respect between the two, they each know they will have competing motives when pursuing the artifact.

The artifact isn’t the only revelation The Arbiter and Vale experience along the way in Halo: Outcasts. When they encounter Rosa Fuentes and Petrov, they are reminded that the peace they have achieved is fragile at best. For characters like Rosa Fuentes, whose life changed on Netherop years ago, and Amalea Petrov, who physically and emotionally never could leave the battlefield, the conflict and hatred rage on. Vale and Thel “Vadam must contend with these characters who are still trying to fight the last war while trying to find a way to overcome the current oppression from Cortana.

That element is the best part of Troy Denning’s storytelling in Halo: Outcasts. The story in Outcasts is so game-changing that it could alter the future of Halo storytelling in a colossal way. It’s important to note that 343 has already squashed rumors that that would be the case, but there will undoubtedly be a shift in the future of Halo narratives due to Halo: Outcasts. A new evil is revealed in the book’s third act, and it is something that The Arbiter, Vale, the UNSC, and everyone else will have to contend with in the future.

The Arbiter and Spartan Vale Embark on a New Adventure

I’m a sucker for excellent character development and dialogue inside a layered narrative with some intrigue when reading a novel. Troy Denning—as he typically does—delivers in a big way with Halo: Outcasts. He is the perfect author for this story and these characters. The formula is simple: take established characters like Vale and The Arbiter, insert a planet that we’ve seen before but still holds mystery, and expand on stories we’ve seen in other novels, notably Halo: Oblivion. Denning has both the experience and skill to do these elements justice. In Outcasts, he is in his element, and it shows with a beautiful narrative.

As outcasts, both The Arbiter and Vale seek their own form of redemption and a way forward. That narrative isn’t exclusive to them, though. Rosa Fuentes carries long-held animosity and guilt from her actions on Netherop, which drives her motivations here. Commander Amalea Petrov has been abandoned on Netherop for years with her troops, some of whom have never known anywhere else. They are reluctant to move on from the war and hatred that has consumed them. These threads weave together to create a fascinating problem for our heroes, and they raise the stakes as they pursue the artifact.

A new evil is manipulating Vale and The Arbiter throughout Halo: Outcasts. It’s this element of the story where Denning opens the doors to new possibilities. Cortana is a fascinating villain—especially as AI increasingly surges into our lives in 2023. However, a new threat acting in a sort of puppet master capacity provides so many possibilities. When I finished the story, I was excited about the possible directions Halo could go after Halo: Outcasts.

A Great Place to Jump into Halo Novels

There are over 30 Halo novels at this point, so it can be intimidating for someone new to the books. The best thing about Halo: Outcasts is that it’s written as much for someone brand-new to the books as it is a hardcore fan. Denning is a great Halo author, as he has much love for the lore and the characters within it. For seasoned fans who have read all the novels, Halo: Outcasts will be a really rewarding experience. Ultimately, it’s a must-read novel for Halo fans. It’s one of the best Halo books and more than just a fun adventure. It paves the way forward for a storied franchise.