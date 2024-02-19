Is the X-Men Gambit Going to Be in Deadpool 3?

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine features plenty of Easter eggs. However, sometimes, it takes reading the tea leaves to get the full picture. That’s why rumors are flying about a popular mutant appearing in the MCU’s next movie. So, is Gambit going to be in Deadpool 3?

Recommended Videos

Is Gambit Going to Be in Deadpool 3?

Hot off appearing in the trailer for X-Men ’97 and giving Wolverine a very cool upgrade, the world is wondering when they can expect to see the Ragin’ Cajun again. Of course, a natural spot is Deadpool 3, as Gambit has plenty of connections to both Deadpool and his buddy, Wolverine.

Gambit made his live-action debut in X-Men Origins Wolverine, played by Taylor Kitsch. And while the movie was panned, Kitsch was far from the biggest problem. A much bigger issue was the movie’s treatment of Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, and since Ryan Reynolds was able to reprise his role, it feels like Kitsch could get a shot, too.

Then there’s the Channing Tatum situation. Being attached to the role for years, with several different directors failing to get a movie off the ground, Tatum was never able to bring Gambit to life. Deadpool 3 would be the perfect place to make right on that error, and some fans have even claimed they spotted Tatum as Gambit in the trailer alongside a variant of Wolverine, Patch.

Related: Will Loki Be in Deadpool 3?

Now, all of these breadcrumbs don’t mean Gambit is a shoo-in to appear in the movie. However, a lot of experts believe that Marvel Studios was saving Wolverine for the inevitable X-Men reboot and Hugh Jackman is returning, so it can’t be ruled out completely.

And that’s whether Gambit is going to be in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.