It’s hard to be the follow-up to a great show, but it’s even harder to be the follow-up to the follow-up. Well, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is trying to forge its own path. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Montana Jordan as Georgie

Reprising his role from Young Sheldon, Montana Jordan returns as Georgie Cooper. He’s in a much different place in life, being a father and focusing on his career. Georgie has a great support system with his wife, Mandy, and his mother and sister, but there are still those out there who doubt him.

Emily Osment as Mandy

Mandy’s relationship with Georgie started off rocky, but by the end of Young Sheldon, they’re in a much better place. Now, as part of the cast of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Emily Osment is playing a character trying to find her place in the world while dealing with problems at home. Before Young Sheldon, Osment was best known for appearing in Hannah Montana.

Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey

Rachel Bay Jones, famous for her roles on Broadway and TV shows like The Good Doctor, portrays Mandy’s mom, Audrey. She doesn’t approve of Mandy’s relationship with Georgie and seems to have it out for the young man at every turn. However, Audrey is learning to put her issues aside in order to keep her granddaughter happy and healthy.

Will Sasso as Jim

A comedic actor known for roles in How I Met Your Mother and Mom, Will Sasso plays Mandy’s dad Jim in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. He doesn’t share Audrey’s disdain for Georgie, even going as far as to give him a job at his repair shop. Of course, that leads to issues at home as Jim has to go to war with his wife.

Full Cast of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

And that’s all the major actors and the cast list for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs new episodes on CBS.

