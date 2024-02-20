Upcoming Disney+ release X-Men ’97 picks up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off – so are that show’s original voice actors coming back? Read on to find out!

Recommended Videos

X-Men ’97: Are the Original X-Men Voice Actors Coming Back?

Yes, most of the X-Men: The Animated Series cast will return for X-Men ’97. There’s a catch, though: some actors are playing different characters this time around. The following X-Men ’97 actors reprise their original X-Men: The Animated Series roles:

Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine

Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast

Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister

Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Related: All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for X-Men ’97

Meanwhile, the following legacy X-Men: The Animated Series cast members play new parts in X-Men ’97:

Catherine Disher as Valerie Cooper (originally played Jean Grey)

Chris Potter as Cable (originally played Remy LeBeau/Gambit)

Lawrence Bayne as Carl Denti/X-Cutioner (originally played Cable)

Ron Rubin as President Robert Kelly (originally played Morph)

Alyson Court as Abcissa (originally played Jubilation Lee/Jubilee)

Then there are X-Men ’97‘s newcomers, who fill roles previously performed by other actors:

Ray Chase as Scott Summers/Cyclops

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

A. J. LoCascio as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Holly Chou as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee

J. P. Karliak as Morph

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop

Matthew Waterson as Erik Magnus Lehnsherr/Magneto

Ross Marquand as Professor Charles Xavier

Gil Birmingham as Forge

Eric Bauza as the Sentinels

Related: When Does X-Men ’97 Come Out?

Finally, the cast of X-Men ’97 also includes Gui Agustini as Roberto “Bobby” da Costa/Sunspot – a character not featured in X-Men: The Animated Series. Anniwaa Buachie, Jeff Bennett, and Theo James are also part of the show’s wider ensemble.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Buachie, Bennett, and James will voice previously unseen characters as well, or replace X-Men: The Animated Series alumni. Open roles in X-Men ’97‘s roster currently include Sebastian Shaw, Emma Frost, and Bolivar Trask.

X-Men ’97 arrives on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and will run for 10 episodes.