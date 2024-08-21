Wistoria: Wand and Sword: Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

We’ve got the Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 7 release date for you right here. Well, not right here; it’s technically in the next paragraph, but you already knew that anyway, didn’t you? And hey, if you’re still reading this, we appreciate you.

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 7 release date is August 25th. The series so far has largely been focused on Will, sure, but also on Sion’s weird relationship with him. Are they going to go from enemies to lovers? Enemies to enemies? Enemies to college roommates to people who speak twice a year on their birthdays, and their adult responsibilities push them away from each other? Who knows, but the last episode at least shed some light on things.

What Happened in Wistoria: Wand And Sword: Episode 6?

An awful lot of Episode 6 was about Sion and Will’s past. We see that Sion actually initially tried to help Will by inviting him to be a part of his little posse. Will said no, and this is literally all of the fuss. Sion thought Will was looking down on him and hated him for never looking his way, while Will wished he could have said yes but chose not to because he didn’t want to hold anyone back. Lads, just have a chat; come on now.

The rest of the episode shows that Will and Sion are both really good at fighting, Colette is a force not to be messed with, and Julius watches too much Naruto and can make a bunch of ice clones to go and harass everyone at once. The episode ends with Julius and his team stepping into the arena and then Will jumping in from who knows how far away. We’ll hopefully see the showdown when Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 7 drops on Crunchyroll.

