Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

Want the Tower of God Season 2, Episode 8 release date? Well, do you? Of course you do, and we’re not even going to make you do anything to get it; just keep letting your eyes absorb the words, and you’ll find that enlightenment will find you quickly.

Recommended Videos

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 8 release date is August 25th, making this the last episode of the season in August, meaning that it’ll be Christmas soon. Alright, so not soon, but probably sooner than you’d think. It also means we’re over halfway through the Summer season of anime, and while it’s been kind of a banger, we’re still excited to see what comes next. For now, though, let’s talk about what happened in the last episode of Tower of God.

Related: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 19 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 7?

Season 2, Episode 7 things off with Viole facing down Mazino, although we don’t know that’s his name yet, even though it’s tattooed on his back. But really, who gets their own name tattooed onto themselves? Mazino states that Viole can take the Zygaena’s flower if he can get to it first, then Zygaena does a rollover, and everything inverts. Viole stops the little kid from getting hit, and we see him covered in a strange skeleton that heals him.

It then turns out that those in power have been keeping Zygaena from reproducing, and Mazina is part of a group that wants it to do so to seemingly destabilize things. We’re on board, down with the power! The episode ends with some more FUG exposition and Ja Wangnan asking for guidance on how to help Viole. We’ll see how everything unfolds next week in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 9 on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy