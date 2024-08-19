That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 19 Release Date Confirmed

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 19 release date is important because you’re important, and we want to support you. So, we’ve got everything you need to know about it, as well as a recap of the previous episode.

When Does That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 19 Come Out?

So, fellow slime enthusiasts, and don’t make that weird, the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 19 release date is August 23rd. It seems as though we’re going to be getting into the big plot point for the next couple of episodes now, with the arrival of the Lightspeed Hero and the fact that Rimuru has both friends and foes visiting Tempest under different guises.

What Happened in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 18?

Episode 18 starts off with Rimuru with a few guests, including Youm and some Dwarves, and basically getting some exposition in ahead of the next couple of episodes. It’s always great to see Youm again, so we’re in no way complaining. We then see Rimuru going to see Yuuki, who we all know is definitely not a good dude, and the kids he saved and taught.

The final part of the episode is once again about the Lightspeed Hero Masayuki, who is basically cursed with main character syndrome and has the world’s most annoying and unhelpful companions, as all three of them try to get him to take on Rimuru, which is probably a bad idea. It’ll be interesting to see how that all pans when That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 19 arrives on Crunchyroll.

