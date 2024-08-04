That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 18 Release Date Confirmed

We’ve got the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 release date below for you. After all, not being able to watch Rimuru and his little group as soon as they release is a crime, and we don’t want you to be criminals.

When Does ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Season 3 Episode 18 Come Out?

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 release date is August 9th, 2024. We’re really enjoying this season’s Rimuru, and we think a lot of people probably feel the same way. After all, how could you not enjoy a show all about the little slime that could, with his overpowered ability and his absurdly strong friends? It looks like we could be heading towards a really interesting misunderstanding next episode though.

What Happened In ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Season 3 Episode 17?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 17 kicks off with Rimuru holding court with his main group and introducing everyone to not only Mjollmile but also their general plans for the festival coming up. We also find out that the spirit fox that Ranga’s been looking after has now woken up, and it looks like they’ll be helping out with a strange magical forest within the dungeon under Tempest.

The rest of the episode is spent learning about another otherworlder called Masayuki, who’s known as the Lightspeed Hero. We see him not only entering the world but also getting his unique skill, Chosen One. This seems to turn him into a protagonist and possibly warp reality around him to make that work.

How will that last in the face of Rimuru and co? Well, we’ll find out when That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 18 is up on Crunchyroll on August 9th.

