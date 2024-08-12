Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the Tower of God Season 2, Episode 7 release date, then we’ve got the information you’re looking for. You could finish reading the intro to generate more joy in the world, but we understand if you’ve just fully ignored this in favor of the next section.

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 7 release date is August 18. The last couple of episodes have been very exposition-heavy, but the way it’s done is always enjoyable. Something about the way Tower of God presents information is just more fun to watch than a lot of other anime, and while we’ve probably got another 40 seasons based on how much manga there is, at least we can enjoy the here and now.

What Happened in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 6?

Episode 6 kicks off with more information about the FUGs. The organization is seemingly a lot larger than you’d expect, and the gang meets a couple of them who are trying to sus out whether or not they’re worthing of Viole. It turns out that Viole, who is finally officially revealed as being Bam, was forced into being a FUG and told that his friends will die if he doesn’t cooperate.

The rest of the episode has the gang approaching the next test, which is to enter a being recognized as a god on the 21st floor called Zygaena. Zygaena is basically an enormous whale, and the crew has to enter the whale to look for a special flower. However, a fighter lies in-wait inside and is looking to rumble. We’ll see how that plays out when Tower of God Season 2, Episode 7 drops on Crunchyroll, but we have high hopes for some serious action.

