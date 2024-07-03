Tower of God Season 2 Episode Release Dates and Time

Tower of God is finally coming back for its highly anticipated second season and it joins the already stacked 2024 summer anime roster. So you don’t miss out on the action, here is a look at the expected episode release dates and time for Tower of God Season 2.

When Does Tower of God Season 2 Release?

The first episode of Tower of God Season 2 will arrive on July 7, 2024. It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll along with the rest of the season set to air weekly during the summer anime season.

With 13 episodes expected to arrive, you’ll get new episodes of Tower of God from early July all the way to late September. So you don’t miss out on any as they arrive, here is a look at the expected release dates for all of Season 2.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 7 Episode 2 July 14 Episode 3 July 21 Episode 4 July 28 Episode 5 Aug. 4 Episode 6 Aug. 11 Episode 7 Aug. 18 Episode 8 Aug. 25 Episode 9 Sept. 1 Episode 10 Sept. 8 Episode 11 Sept. 15 Episode 12 Sept. 22 Episode 13 Sept. 29

These are the expected release dates for Tower of God Season 2, however, should any of these dates change or the episode count differ this article will be updated. Feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Tower of God Release?

Tower of God Season 2 episodes will first air in Japan at 11 pm JST on Sundays and are expected to arrive on Crunchyroll in the hours that follow. While there hasn’t been any official announcement on exactly what time this will be, Crunchyroll typically debuts content shortly after it airs.

This means you should be able to enjoy new episodes of the series on a Sunday morning in the United States for the duration of its run.

