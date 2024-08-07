Tower of God Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Tower of God Season 2, Episode 6 release date, and why should you care? Well, you should care because you’re reading the article, which we’re pretty sure means you want to know. If you don’t, then we hope you enjoy your stay anyway.

Recommended Videos

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 6 release date is August 11. We’ve said this every week so far, but Tower of God is good. They should call it Tower of Good. The latest episode might be our favorite of the season so far because it was really interesting to see Khun back in action again and being quite possibly the most menacing character in anime. What’s that? You can’t remember what happened? To the recap, then.

Related: Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 5?

Episode 5 was nearly entirely about Khun and his group. It turns out that Khun’s been doing a lot of work and has been recruiting, sometimes forcefully, other Rankers to help create a team capable of climbing the tower with some degree of ease. Initially, it shows this as being because he wants to look after and help Rachel. However, we soon find out that he knows she killed Bam, and that he’s doing this for revenge.

He actually reveals this all to his new team, explaining that they need not get too close to her because she’s evil, and that he’ll deal with that all himself by becoming the head of the Khun family. Then we see Viole’s group all relaxing in a new home, which Viole is renting and does look pretty nice. We then see that someone’s impersonating Viole, and that’s that. Head to Crunchyroll on or after the release date to find out what happens in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 6.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy