Hunter X Hunter Chapter 401 Release Date & Time

Hunter X Hunter is one of the most popular manga and anime series ever, and now after an extended hiatus, it is coming back. Hunter X Hunter Chapter 401 is on the horizon and here’s what day you can expect to see it arrive.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 401 will be released on Oct. 7, 2024, at 8 am PT. This chapter will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website and the Shonen Jump app.

The iconic Shonen series is set to return to Weekly Shonen Jump, however, it won’t be consistent in bringing new chapters each week. Similarly, it isn’t clear how many chapters will be released before Yoshihiro Togashi’s hit manga goes on break again — the last time it returned fans received 10 fresh chapters.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 401 will be the first addition to the story in almost two years. The last time fans received a new chapter was Dec. 26, 2022, and alongside this release, it was announced that Togashi would release more content, but at an irregular pace depending on his health.

Alongside the announcement of Hunter X Hunter’s return, the cover of Volume 38 was also revealed ahead of its release later in the year. This cover showcases Gon smiling and raising his fist forward.

October is the perfect time for Hunter X Hunter to return as other iconic series conclude their Weekly Shonen Jump runs. First, it was My Hero Academia, but now Jujutsu Kaisen is on the way out. In fact, issue 45 of Weekly Shonen Jump will be the first after Jujutsu Kaisen has concluded, so there’s no better time for Hunter X Hunter to come back and fill that void.

If you want to refresh your mind you can read through all 400 previous chapters of Hunter X Hunter via the Viz Media website now.

