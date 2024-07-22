When Does Hunter X Hunter Volume 38 Release?

It has been a long time since fans got an update regarding the Hunter X Hunter manga, but now we know exactly when the series’ latest volume, number 38 will be released. So you can secure your copy on day one here’s what you need to know.

Hunter X Hunter Volume 38 will officially be released in Japan on Sept. 4, 2024. This will be 22 months after the last volume was released, and almost two years since the latest chapters came out digitally. An English release date for the volume has not yet been shared, and likely won’t be for quite some time if similar to previous releases.

Volume 38 of Hunter X Hunter is expected to include all of the remaining chapters of the manga so far. This starts at Chapter 391 and finishes at 400 which as of right now is the furthest that the story has gone.

Chapter 400 first arrived on Dec. 25, 2022, and since then there’s been nothing for fans to sink their teeth into. With the arrival of Volume 38, many fans believe now is the time that Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi will start releasing new chapters of the series, but as of right now, there has been no official announcement to support that.

Hunter X Hunter Volume 38 will be available in all of the places where you can purchase previous physical copies of the series. This includes online through book retailers, and in physical stores, and you’ll also be able to purchase the book digitally to read on portable devices.

If you haven’t yet caught up on the manga so far, and want to read ahead as we await the English release of Volume 38, Hunter X Hunter is available to read digitally via the Viz Media website. Here you can check out the three most recent chapters for free, but to gain access to the entire library you’ll need a subscription. The good news is that the subscription won’t just give you access to Hunter X Hunter, but also the complete library of Shonen Jump series, so there’s plenty of value if you’re ready to read.

