What Chapter Does Gojo Get Unsealed In Jujutsu Kaisen?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen. Jujutsu Kaisen is the most popular animated show in the world right now, and as of its last season, fans have been left wondering when Gojo will escape the Prison Realm. Here’s everything to know about his unsealing.

When Does Gojo Leave the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Satoru Gojo finally leaves the Prison Realm in Chapter 221 of Jujutsu Kaisen. He was first sealed in Chapter 90, so that means he spent 131 Chapters inside of the Prison Realm, the majority of the series manga run to that point.

Right now Gojo has been sealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, but it isn’t yet clear how many episodes or seasons until he is unsealed. If the anime continues to follow the pace it has kept with adapting manga for Season 2, then we’d say fans can expect to see Gojo leave the Prison Realm at the end of Season 3, but it’s too soon to know that for sure.

Season 3 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is expected to include the Culling Games Arc which runs for a longer duration than the Shibuya Incident Arc and ends with Chapter 221, where we finally see Gojo emerge from the Prison Realm. This would seem the natural end-point for a season of the show and perfectly sets to stage for what could be the last season to follow.

Of course, there’s no indication right now of when Jujutsu Kaisen will end, but it seems to be nearing its natural conclusion. If you want to check out exactly how Gojo emerges from the Prison Realm, Chapter 221 is available to read online via Viz Media, alongside the rest of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. However, you will require a subscription to read the entire run.

