Rockstar Reveals GTA 6 Trailer Release Time

Rockstar has revealed what time the highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will release.

On X, the official Rockstar Games account retweeted its announcement of the trailer release date for GTA 6, clarifying we’d get our first footage at 9AM ET on Dec. 5. The company also shared the YouTube link where the trailer will premiere, and at the time of writing, nearly 50,000 people are waiting. As such, it’s not much of a leap to say that people are extremely excited to get a look at the next installment in one of the most popular franchises ever.

Watch Trailer 1 on YouTube

Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM EThttps://t.co/RUm0ZIuFae https://t.co/7HXtWEfCkg — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

There are a ton of different rumors swirling around GTA 6, and the trailer’s release will finally either confirm or put to rest most of them. Among other things, there are reports that GTA 6 will feature a Latina protagonist and return to Vice City, one of my favorite locations in the series.

The GTA series began in 1997 with the release of Grand Theft Auto. The series took things to a whole new level with the release of Grand Theft Auto 3 in 2001, which was followed in 2002 by Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Since then, though, releases have slowed down pretty massively. Grand Theft Auto 5, for example, released in 2013, leaving fans to wait a very, very long time for the next installment in the crime series. The gap started a meme on X earlier this year in which people posted photos of themselves currently versus when GTA 6 released.

At the time of writing, we don’t even know for sure that GTA 6 will actually be called GTA 6 on release. Instead, there’s always a chance that the game may have a different title entirely. All of those questions will be answered tomorrow.